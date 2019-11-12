Europe Small-Scale LNG Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Limiting the Sulphur Emission for Navigation Supports Small Scale LNG Development

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Small-Scale LNG Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small scale LNG market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2%, and is projected to reach USD 43.45 billion by 2023.



Factors propelling the growth of small scale LNG market are growing global natural gas reserves, favorable gas prices and stricter emission regulations. Further, flexible supply volume; growing demand from marine, heavy-duty trucking, rail and high-horsepower industrial equipment tends to support the growth of the small scale LNG market.



Key Findings of the Global Small Scale LNG Market Report

The small scale LNG market is expected to reach at a capacity of 324 MTPA by 2023

Onshore re-gasification terminals occupy the largest market share in terms of volume. The construction of number of onshore re-gasification terminals would drive the growth of onshore re-gasification small scale LNG market

Offshore re-gasification terminal has the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is supplemented by the increasing number of FSRU

By supply mode, shipment and bunkering segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. The changing regulatory affairs pertaining to the emission in the marine transportation drives the growth of this segment

The transportation segment is expected to garner the majority share of the small scale LNG market. Factors such as clean fuel, environment regulations, low cost of LNG fuel and government incentives propel the growth of transportation segment

The off grid power generation segment of small scale LNG market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. The existence proper LNG infrastructure in place, need to maintain low air quality, higher fuel efficiency and low capital cost will pent up the demand of small scale LNG in off grid power segment

Geographically, Asia-pacific dominates the small scale LNG market. The underdeveloped large scale gas infrastructure and increasing demand of LNG in LNG-to-power projects is driving the growth of small scale LNG in the region

Europe is the second largest small scale LNG market. Europe is capitalizing on developing LNG fuelling infrastructure inland as well as across the shore to make LNG economically viable

Companies are forming associations to develop solutions related to small scale LNG business and working towards promoting low carbon economy for instance Wartsila has come in agreement with French company Engie to develop services and solutions related to small scale LNG businesses

Engie will invest around 112 million USD to develop small scale LNG and CNG trucking infrastructure across Europe by 2020

to develop small scale LNG and CNG trucking infrastructure across by 2020 In feburary 2017, Gazprom signed an agreement with Avtodor to develop a network of LNG and CNG filling stations in Russia . Gazprom is developing small scale LNG infrastructure in Vietnam , China , Belarus and Bolivia

. Gazprom is developing small scale LNG infrastructure in , , and In April 2017 , approximately 61 small scale LNG ship carriers are operating globally

, approximately 61 small scale LNG ship carriers are operating globally The key players dealing in small scale LNG market are Wartsila Corporation, The Linde Group, General Electric, FLUXYS, Golng Indonesia, Energy Holdings Limited, Kunlun Energy, Plum Energy, Engie, Gazprom, Skangass AS, Gasnor

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology



CHAPTER 2. Market Outlook

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Outlook

2.2.1. Market Share

2.2.2. Opportunities and Trends

2.2.2.1. Limiting the sulphur emission for navigation supports small scale LNG development

2.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of LNG as an alternative to fossil fuel

2.2.3. Growth Drivers

2.2.3.1. Favorable prices along with government regulations

2.2.3.2. Rising demand from transportation industry

2.2.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers on Future Forecast of the Market

2.2.5. Restraints of the Market

2.2.5.1. Demand supply gap exists

2.2.5.2. Lack of transparency in price levels

2.2.6. Impact Analysis of Restraints on Future Forecast of the Market



CHAPTER 3. Market Entry Strategy

3.1. Value Chain Analysis

3.2. Competitive Analysis

3.2.1. Company Market Share Analysis

3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.3. Regulatory Affairs

3.2.3.1. Emission Regulation in Shipping (MARPOL ANNEX)

3.2.3.2. Regulations in Road Transport

3.2.3.3. Significant growth in fuel for Transport

3.2.3.4. LNG Scenario in Major European Countries



CHAPTER 4. Europe Small-Scale LNG Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030)

4.1. Europe LNG Market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

4.1.1. Small-Scale LNG

4.1.2. Large-Scale LNG

4.2. Europe Small-Scale LNG Market, By Application (MTPA/ Million Euros)

4.2.1. Marine Fuel by Supply Mode

4.2.1.1. Ship-To-Ship

4.2.1.2. Terminal-To-Ship

4.2.1.3. Truck-To-Ship

4.2.1.4. Others

4.2.2. Road Transport

4.2.3. Off-Grid Power Generation

4.2.3.1. Off-Grid Household

4.2.3.2. Off-Grid Industrial

4.2.4. Industry

4.3. Europe Small-Scale LNG Market, By Infrastructure (Operating Units/ MTPA/ CAPEX)

4.3.1. Truck Fueling Stations

4.3.2. Bunkering Vessels

4.3.3. Bunker Barge

4.3.4. Bunkering Terminals

4.3.5. Storage Hubs

4.3.6. LNG Storage

4.3.7. Regas Facilities

4.3.8. Truck-To-Ship Bunkering

4.3.9. LNG Trailers



CHAPTER 5. Europe Small-Scale LNG Market, By Country

5.1. U.K LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.1.1. U.K Large-Scale LNG market, (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.1.2. U.K Small-Scale LNG market, (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.1.2.1. U.K small-scale LNG market, by application, (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.1.2.2. U.K small-scale LNG market, by infrastructure, (MTPA/ CAPEX)

5.2. France LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.3. Italy LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.4. Germany LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.5. Spain LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.6. Belgium LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.7. Norway LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.8. Sweden LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.9. Greece LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.10. Croatia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.11. Poland LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.12. Netherlands LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.13. Denmark LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.14. Romania LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.15. Hungary LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.16. Serbia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.17. Albania LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.18. Luxembourg LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.19. Slovenia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.20. Montenegro LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.21. Lithuania LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.22. Slovakia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.23. Estonia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.24. Macedonia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.25. Latvia LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)

5.26. Rest of Europe LNG market, By Scale (MTPA/ Million Euros)



CHAPTER 6. Key Players and Strategic Developments



Engie

Fluxys S.A.

Gazprom

Linde Gas

Skangas

Gasrec

Gasnor

Wrtsil Corporation

General Electric

LNG Gorskaya LLC

