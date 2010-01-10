Europe Smart Pills Market 2018: Historic Data for 2016, Forecasts for 2018-2025 with 2017 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Smart pills Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe smart pills market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in forecast period. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising cancer screening awareness programs and technological advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market.



The Europe smart pills market is segmented on the basis of application into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring of cancer. In 2018, capsule endoscopy segment is expected to dominate the market.



The Europe smart pills market is segmented on the basis of disease indication into occult GI bleeding, crohn's disease, small bowel tumors, celiac disease, inherited polyposis syndromes and mental disorders. In 2018, the occult GI bleeding segment is expected to dominate the market.



The Europe smart pills market is segmented on the basis of type into multiparameter monitoring and single parameter monitoring. In 2018, multiparameter monitoring is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



The Europe smart pills market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospital, diagnostic centers and others. In 2018, hospital monitoring is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Segmentation



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.1.2 Rising Cancer Screening Awareness Programs

5.1.3 Technological Advancements And R&D Investment In Smart Pills Market

5.1.4 Favourable Reimbursement Policies For Capsule Endoscopy

5.1.5 Rising Need Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs Of Smart Pills

5.2.2 Ethical Concerns Related To Smart Pills For Drug Delivery

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Need For Rapid Drug Development Process

5.3.2 Rising Need For The Focus And Motivation In Daily Life For People

5.4 Challenges

5.4.1 Lack Of Trained Staff

5.4.2 Possible Health Risk Associated With A Smart Pill Inserted Into A Body



6 Europe Smart Pills Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Capsule Endoscopy

6.2.1 Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy

6.2.2 Colon Capsule Endoscopy

6.3 Drug Delivery

6.4 Patient Monitoring Of Cancer



7 Europe Smart Pills Market, By Disease Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Occult Gi Bleeding

7.3 Crohn'S Disease

7.4 Small Bowel Tumors

7.5 Celiac Disease

7.6 Inherited Polyposis Syndromes

7.7 Mental Disorders



8 Europe Smart Pills Market, By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Multiparameter Monitoring

8.3 Single Parameter Monitoring



9 Europe Smart Pills Market, By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospital

9.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.4 Others



10 Europe Smart Pills Market, By Geography

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Germany

10.1.2 France

10.1.3 U.K.

10.1.4 Italy

10.1.5 Spain

10.1.6 Switzerland

10.1.7 Netherlands

10.1.8 Russia

10.1.9 Belgium

10.1.10 Turkey

10.1.11 Rest Of Europe



11 Europe Smart Pills Market, Company Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis: Europe



12 Company Profiles



Medtronic

Otsuka Holdings Company Limited

Olympus Corporation

CapsoVision Inc.

Check-Cap

IntroMedic

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Lucid Group Limited

