Europe Smoke Detector Market Report 2022-2028: Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors & Using Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection Present Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Smoke Detector Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher's study of the smoke detector market in Europe estimates it to grow with an 8.17% CAGR over the forecasting years between 2022 and 2028. France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Rest of Europe together shape the market in this region.

In the United Kingdom, more than 200 people are killed due to fires every year. Close to 37,000 house fires are reported every year in the nation, the majority of which result from electrical equipment misuse, particularly cooking appliances. Additionally, compared to other high-income nations, the UK has one of the highest fire and flame-associated mortality rates among children aged 0-14 years.

In 2020, close to 490,500 structure fires took place, which caused nearly 2,730 civilian deaths, around 13,000 civilian injuries, and direct property damage amounting to $12.1 billion. The increase in cases of fire accidents has emphasized the need for smoke detectors throughout the nation. This is expected to drive the smoke detector market growth in the years to come.

The construction sector in Poland is pressing ahead, with the boom in its residential and industrial sectors. A sharp rise in inflation is one of the key factors driving this boom in the country's residential sector, with consumers opting to invest their money in buying property. The growth of the residential construction industry is expected to influence the demand for the use of smoke detectors in homes, thanks to growing public awareness and rising fire incidents. This is expected to drive the studied market growth in Rest of Europe.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Fire Incidents

Increased Focus on Fire Safety Measures

Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Smoke Detectors

Market Challenges

Expensive Smart Smoke Detectors

Disadvantages of Smoke Detectors

Market Opportunities

Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors

Using Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Smoke Detector Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Europe Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Type



4. Europe Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Power Source



5. Europe Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by End-User



6. Europe Smoke Detector Market - Country Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope

Companies Mentioned

Abb Ltd

Brk Brands Inc

Carrier Global Corporation

Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

Google Nest (Google)

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Johnson Controls International

Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

Secom Co Ltd

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fle155

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets