Europe Standalone Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Report 2020: Analysis by Type and Country to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Type (Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Detectors), by Countries (Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the European standalone smoke and carbon monoxide detector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report thoroughly covers the market by type and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Europe standalone smoke and carbon monoxide detectors market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The Europe standalone smoke and carbon monoxide detector market is projected to witness strong growth over the coming years owing to rising awareness and increasing incidence of fire accidents. Further, a rise in government initiatives and stricter fire safety norms would propel the growth of the market over the coming years.



Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to rising construction activities and widespread application as a result of the growing number of man-made fire accidents. Further, Europe has stringent regulations related to fire safety across all sectors which has also supplemented the growth over the coming years. Smoke detectors continued to hold a majority of the revenue share in the European market as these are installed across the residential, hospitality, retail and commercial sectors.



Hospitality and residential domains are the major application areas for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and the growth is likely to be backed by the growing tourism sector and reviving the construction sector in the region over the coming years. Further, rising cases of carbon monoxide poisoning and mandatory regulations for installing CO alarms are likely to supplement the growth in the future. Additionally, the healthy state of the industry in the region is likely to aid the growth trend.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5 Assumptions



3. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Overview

3.1 Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

3.2 Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)

3.3 Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Porter's Five Force Model



4. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Trends & Evolution



6. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Ecosystem



7. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Overview, By Countries

7.1 France Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.2 Italy Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.3 Germany Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.4 United Kingdom Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.5 Spain Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.6 Netherlands Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.7 Rest of Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



8. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market - Regulations and Standards, By Countries



9. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Key Performance Indicators



10. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries (2025F)



11. Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Europe Standalone Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Company Revenue Share/Ranking, By Country (2018)

11.1.1 France SSCM Detector Market Revenue Share, By Company (2018)

11.1.2 Germany SSCM Detector Market Revenue Share, By Company (2018)

11.1.3 United Kingdom SSCM Detector Market Revenue Ranking, By Company (2018)

11.1.4 Spain SSCM Detector Market Revenue Share, By Company (2018)

11.1.5 Netherlands SSCM Detector Market Revenue Ranking, By Company (2018)

11.1.6 Italy SSCM Detector Market Revenue Ranking, By Company (2018)

11.2 Europe SSCM Detector Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Hochiki Corporation

12.2 Detnov Fire Systems

12.3 Hekatron Vertribes GmbH

12.4 Nittan Co. Ltd.

12.5 Panasonic Corporation

12.6 Siemens AG

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

12.8 Johnson Control

12.9 UTC Corporation

12.10 Tyco Fire Systems



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



