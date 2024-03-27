Europe UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033: Multiband Antennas and Hybrid Systems, & C Engines and SATCOM Shaping the Industry Landscape

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market is estimated to reach $ 4.09 billion by 2033 from $ 3.55 billion in 2022, at a growth rate of 1.36% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The expanding uses of UAVs in a variety of industries, the rising demand for multiband and multifunction antennas, the adoption of hybrid communication systems, and the rising need for beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations are all expected to drive the growth of the UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market in the Europe region.

Europe accounted for the highest share of 29.88% in the global UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market by value in 2022, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region. The Europe region's growth is driven by growing awareness about the benefits offered by satellite communication in UAVs and the rising necessity of strong communication links for conducting various operations such as inspection, surveillance, and others effectively.

The Europe UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: Drivers and Challenges



Increasing end user awareness and increasing applications of satellite communication, particularly across the military and commercial sectors such as military ISR, marine surveillance, surveying, and industrial inspection, is expected to drive revenue growth in the market during the forecast period.



The growth of the Europe market is limited by strict environmental rules for BVLOS operations of drones, security and safety concerns, and lack of trained pilots expected to have a negative impact on the market.

Analyst's Perspective on UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market



With the unmanned aerial vehicles market growing across commercial and military domains, the deployment of drones in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) operations is also on the rise. The extension of the operational range for such missions is driving the uptake of IC engines to replace electric propulsion capabilities.

Given these circumstances, one of the consequences is the increasing need for SATCOM deployment onboard the drones deployed in such BLOS operations. The demand for UAV SATCOM solutions is growing and will only continue to grow. It is imperative for the market participants to better understand the key drone segments and use-cases where SATCOM solutions are a must-have, both from a forward-fit and a retro-fit perspective.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts to strengthen their position in the Europe UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market.

For instance, on January 2023, as part of the Iris air traffic modernization program, Inmarsat Global Limited and the European Space Agency (ESA) signed a contract to develop a tiny satellite terminal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), clearing the path for their safe integration into commercial airspace.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market analyzed and profiled in the study involve satellite terminal manufacturers that offer antennae, amplifier, modem, user interface, wiring solution, and casing. Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the Europe UAV satellite communication (SATCOM) market offers advanced technologies such as phased array antennae and hybrid communication systems. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Thales Group

Inmarsat Global Limited

Indra

CTECH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: Overview

1.1.1.1 Rise in LEO Satellite Constellation Enabling UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market

1.1.2 Current Technological Trends

1.1.2.1 Increasing Use of Hybrid Communication Systems

1.1.2.2 Advancements in Software-Defined Radios

1.1.2.3 Use of Multiband and Multifunction Antennas

1.1.2.4 Integration of SATCOM with Other Technologies

1.1.3 Key UAV SATCOM Use Case

1.1.3.1 Commercial and Defense

1.1.4 Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Pacis-1

1.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Evolving SWaP Requirements for UAV SATCOM Terminals

1.2.1.2 Enabling BVLOS Drone Operations

1.2.1.3 Increased Deployment of Satellite Constellation

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Cybersecurity

1.2.2.2 Regulatory Challenges

1.2.2.3 Dependence on Satellite Availability

1.2.2.4 Limited Bandwidth

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches

1.2.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.2.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Increase in the Bandwidth up to 20 Megabits per Second



2 Region

2.1 UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market (by Application)

2.2.2.2 Europe UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market (by Drone Type)

2.2.3 Europe (by Country)

2.2.3.1 France

2.2.3.2 Germany

2.2.3.3 Russia

2.2.3.4 U.K.

2.2.3.5 Rest-of-Europe



3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Company Overview

3.2.1 Role in UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market

3.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.3 Business Strategies

3.3.1 New Product Development

3.4 Corporate Strategies

3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Investments, and Contracts

3.5 R&D Analysis

3.6 Analyst View



