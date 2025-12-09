EUROPE UNITES TO SUPPORT XR - UNITEDXR EUROPE DEBUTS WITH WIDE RANGE OF IMPACTFUL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Speakers and Exhibitors include Meta, Snap, AMD, HTC, Lenovo, Niantic Spatial, PICO, Siemens, Volkswagen, Novartis, Deutsche Telekom, Bosch, BBC, Airbus and more

BRUSSELS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XR in Europe will never be the same. UnitedXR Europe opened its doors yesterday, welcoming thousands of attendees and hundreds of speakers from across the XR and spatial computing space. This truly historic event is a collaboration between Augmented World Expo, the world leader in XR events across the globe, and Stereopsia, the legendary event showcasing the latest tech in Europe. Now, UnitedXR Europe is offering visitors the best of both events, all under one roof here in Brussels.

Today and tomorrow, the exhibit floor will be open with hundreds of game-changing demos that will showcase the future of XR - this is not to be missed. UnitedXR Europe 2025 will feature 167 groundbreaking exhibitors - the most EVER for any XR event in Europe.

"This is the moment Europe has been waiting for," said Alexandra Gerard, event co-producer. "By uniting AWE's network and exhibition with Stereopsia's conferences and connections, UnitedXR Europe will drive XR growth in Europe and reshape the global immersive landscape."

"Together, we are creating an epicenter for XR in Europe, sending a clear and powerful message: XR is going mainstream - we must unite to position Europe as the world's leading XR market," said Ori Inbar, event co-producer.

More information about UnitedXR Europe here: https://unitedxr.eu/media-kit

UnitedXR Europe also will continue to offer its Enterprise VIP Program, carried over from past AWE events. Participants enjoy Expo Hall early access and guided tour by industry, curated round tables with peers, a private lounge to meet industry experts, reserved seating for Main Stage keynotes, and enterprise track sessions on all event days featuring enterprise case studies and proven strategies for XR adoption. More about the Enterprise VIP Program here.

XR is ready for everyone—now it needs master builders to conquer the mainstream. The UnitedXR Builders program connects and empowers new and seasoned teams to deliver immersive content for every person on earth. Select Builders will participate in a speed networking session and eight will take part in the startup pitch competition. More about the Builders program here.

UnitedXR Europe also will host the fabulous XR Awards Gala later today, recognizing innovation and excellence in VR, AR and XR. The XR Awards are the result of a strategic merger between AIXR's XR Awards and Stereopsia's European XR Award(R). More information on the XR Awards here.

UnitedXR Europe is also host to The European Market for Immersive Creativity (EMIC), the essential marketplace for immersive tech, creativity, and culture. EMIC brings together creative talents, researchers, start-ups, producers, distributors, institutions, decision makers, and investors, uniting them across thematic matchmaking sessions. Through curated matchmaking sessions, participants connect with the right partners to bring immersive projects to life. Learn more about EMIC at UnitedXR here.

UnitedXR Europe is not just a trade show - it's also a scientific conference. Co-organized with the renowned Fraunhofer Institute HHI, this conference is dedicated to showcasing the latest advances in applied research in immersive technologies. This conference is a platform for researchers and innovators to share their work, offering insights into how applied sciences are pushing the boundaries of XR. By connecting experts from academia and industry, it fosters collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the practical application of immersive technologies across Europe. More about the scientific conference here.

See the incredible agenda for UnitedXR Europe here. A list of the visionary speakers can be found here. Exhibitor and sponsor list here.

Read an exclusive FORBES preview of United XR Europe here.

Press passes for the event are still available - visit this link to request one. Attendees can buy tickets to UnitedXR Europe here .

To assist journalists in tracking the many announcements being made, here are highlights of some of today's planned announcements and the astonishing experiences and demos that will be available at UnitedXR Europe.

Aequilibrium (AEQ) will be demonstrating data-driven VR training experiences, proven to elevate workforce competency, operational consistency, and skill confidence. Attendees can experience interactive simulations including ClasseXR, its immersive learning platform co-developed with the University of Ottawa. More here.

Augmency will showcase Cyclops HMD, its industry-leading AR headset equipped with native 4G connectivity that delivers unmatched reliability for real-time remote support in industrial environments. Augmency will also unveil the prototype of its next-generation 5G AR headset, featuring HD resolution, enhanced durability, and telecom-grade connectivity for low-latency, high-bandwidth industrial applications. More here.

Cognitive 3D will showcase its spatial analytics platform purpose-built for VR, AR, and MR. It enables organizations to understand everything that happens in immersive 3D environments by capturing behavioral, performance, and interaction data inside XR experiences.

From simulation training to product development and user testing, Cognitive3D transforms complex spatial interactions into measurable insights. The platform is used globally across enterprise training, UX research, simulation labs, and XR product teams. More here.

Consensive is showcasing VR4more, a modular software platform for social mixed reality—designed for collaborative learning, training, and planning. At the core is their breakthrough technology for output-sensitive 3D data streaming, enabling smooth visualization of extremely large 3D models on mobile devices. This makes remote collaboration and immersive experiences possible without expensive hardware or complex network infrastructure. More here.

DFKI develops innovative XR solutions for industry, energy supply, smart living, and human-robot collaboration. It seamlessly connects the physical and digital worlds – from immersive industrial applications and robot-assisted assistance systems to data room-based smart living services. At UnitedXR Europe 2025, DFKI will show three demos of how XR connects research and practice and enables new forms of interaction with complex technologies. More here.

Eimersive, Ireland's national body for the immersive technology sector, will showcase a dozen twelve leading Irish immersive, XR, and digital innovation companies. The delegation highlights Ireland's fast-growing immersive ecosystem, spanning real-time production, virtual reality, augmented reality, innovation consultancy, digital heritage, education technology, and creative content studios. More here.

ENTR, a new VR museum opening in Amsterdam in 2026, will present its latest multi-user pilot experience inside its self-developed VR booth at UnitedXR. With this showcase, ENTR aims to connect with VR studios and creators interested in developing high-quality cultural and educational VR content. More here.

Galactify will showcase Spatial Diagrams for XR, its next-generation spatial workspace powered by Mission Control AI. Designed for voice and hand interaction, the new solution allows teams to visualize, navigate, and refine complex processes in fully immersive 3D environments. Galactify will also highlight its browser-based 3D workspace, used by innovators like BMW and Telefónica. More here.

Glasseye, in partnership with Outernet London, is unveiling a first-look teaser of The Intelligent Garden, an immersive experience blending cutting-edge technology with breathtaking audiovisual design to transport audiences into a living, evolving digital ecosystem of microscopic life to abstract human thought. More here.

The Hong Kong Pavilion at UnitedXR Europe 2025 will feature twenty local creative enterprises from sectors such as game development, education and training, art technology, and creative technology. The pavilion will showcase Hong Kong's latest innovations through the integration of advanced digital entertainment technologies, highlighting the vibrant energy and dynamic growth of the city's digital entertainment industry. More here.

Hydra Hardware will showcase Experiencenet, Hydra's streaming platform for delivering XR and interactive content to any device: headsets, tablets, or phones. It profiles real network conditions (WiFi, 5G, venue infrastructure) in advance and provides clear creative boundaries so teams know exactly what quality and bandwidth they can rely on before they build. This ensures predictable performance for creators, operators, and distribution partners. More here.

Igloo Vision will demonstrate its software, Igloo Core Engine, remotely controlling a live Igloo immersive space located in London. Attendees will also see Igloo's industry-leading number of integrations, and how they behave within an immersive space. More here.

Imvizar creates immersive experiences that connect people with history, culture, entertainment and enterprise. It will be showcasing Lureo, a no-code AR creation tool that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to design and share immersive augmented reality experiences. More here.

Metasteps is showcasing the future of immersive content creation at UnitedXR Europe. Metasteps empowers creatives, whether educators, businesses, artists, or content creators, to build interactive 3D experiences without coding or technical expertise. The company will showcase through a VR headset, six virtual experiences/spaces that various creators have achieved with Metasteps. More here.

MPskin will showcase AR-player, its production-ready AR wayfinding solution that turns existing Matterport scans into an indoor navigation tool in under 24 hours. At UnitedXR Europe, all attendees will be able to use AR-player for free to navigate the expo floor, simply by scanning a QR code. Users will benefit from step-by-step guidance to all exhibitor booths and see various virtually staged content throughout the expo - all this in more than five different languages. More here.

Optiark Technologies will demonstrate its waveguide design, optical engine design, optical module development, and micro-nano semiconductor processes, providing end-to-end solutions for next-generation AR glasses. Its technologies are widely deployed across logistics, healthcare, entertainment, sports, and industrial XR applications. More here.

Orthopractis is developing a breakthrough surgical intelligence platform that transforms the Apple Vision Pro into a real-time orthopedic navigation system capable of robotic-level accuracy—without the cost, infrastructure, or staffing required by traditional surgical robots. More here.

Over the Reality is turning the venue itself into a live demonstration of Physical AI. To showcase the power of its technology, it is providing an AR Indoor Navigation service for the fair. Whether attendees want to find a specific exhibitor, a conference room, or a refreshment area, its technology will guide them there with pinpoint accuracy. More here.

Persona3D will present its digital character Avantura, a demonic creature which will perform a song live and broadcast directly to its stand at UnitedXR. The audience will see the digital being perform as if it were physically present. After the performance, the audience will have the opportunity to ask Avantura questions, to which she will respond live. More here.

RehabX will present Brain Symphony, an immersive VR wellness platform that helps people disconnect from stress and regain balance in minutes. Through guided meditation, science-based breathing exercises, sound therapy, and interactive relaxation scenes, the experience blends neuroscience with XR to create calm, focus, and emotional resilience. More here.

SenseGlove will showcase SenseGlove R1, a new exoskeleton glove that will bring force-aware precision to dexterous robotic systems. It combines active force feedback, integrated vibrotactile feedback, and millimeter-level accuracy and precision in finger tracking. With 40 degrees of finger tracking and a 1,000 Hz control loop for force and position control, the glove will translate human motion and applied force directly into robotic action. More here.

Scentient is unveiling a wearable scent emitting device that pairs with VR and AR and adds a new dimension to the digital experience. Scentient is rethinking what immersion means by integrating the one sense that has so far been missing from virtual environments. More here.

IRALTA will unveil the Skyjet VR MVP at United XR. This upgraded version features enhanced cinematic quality and delivers a true phygital flight experience, where visual immersion is synchronized with the motion of the flight platform. This allows for a stable and highly immersive experience, with motion sickness reduced to a minimum. More here.

Snap Inc. is poised to showcase its leadership in augmented reality at UnitedXR Europe. Daniel Wagner, Senior Director of Spectacles Software Engineering, will take the main stage to share how Snap is bringing AI and AR into the world around us. His keynote will spotlight its fifth-generation Spectacles, available to developers today, as well as Specs, its ultra-powerful wearable computer built into a lightweight, see-through pair of glasses, launching publicly in 2026. In addition, Qi Pan, Director of Spectacles AR Platform, and Spectacles Engineers Raj Advani and Atley Loughridge will also take the stage, and attendees can go hands-on with Spectacles and more of Snap's leading AR technology in the Exhibition Hall. More here.

UK-based creative technology studio Sugar Creative is announcing a landmark collaboration with video game publisher Ubisoft to develop two city-scale geo-located extended reality (XR) experiences for mobile devices set in the Assassin's Creed® universe. This experience launches alongside America's 250th Anniversary in 2026 and offers an immersive look into the key moments of the nation's founding. More here.

THEIAXR, the European research project, will present its cutting-edge extended reality (XR) solutions designed to revolutionize the operation of off-highway machines. Demonstrators will highlight real-world applications in snow grooming, logistics, and construction. More here.

Totems of Hope brings its touring, UNESCO-recognised, award-winning biodigital immersive installation to UnitedXR. It fuses XR, neuroaesthetics, EEG-based neurotechnology, neuroadaptive sound, ritual architecture and symbolic intelligence into a multisensory ceremony of reconnection. More here.

V-Nova Studios will unveil Sharkarma – Guardian of the Oceans at UnitedXR 2025. This immersive film is the studio's first original production created with the V-Nova PresenZ cinematic six degrees of freedom format. V-Nova PresenZ delivers cinematic quality with full viewer comfort, allowing audiences to explore scenes freely without motion sickness even over longer viewing sessions. More here.

VirtualiSurg will launch SimLabsXR, a next-generation medical simulation platform built on a clinically validated physiology model that reacts in real time to user decisions, enabling levels of clinical realism and scenario complexity that go far beyond conventional XR training. It will also showcase a high-resolution robotic simulator offering intracellular-level navigation for a sight-saving ophthalmic procedure. More here.

XPANCEO is pioneering smart contact lenses as the ultimate interface for AI‑powered XR computing and has unveiled its new space‑focused prototype. The company will showcase the integration of its smart contact lens with a real space suit at its UnitedXR 2025 booth. More here.

XR Valley, in collaboration with Deloitte, presents the Belgium XR Report 2025 , offering a comprehensive exploration of the dynamic XR landscape in Belgium. Based on insights from 65 industry leaders, this report explores the market's structure, economic weight, technological maturity, and future outlook. It sheds light on revenue models, sector activity, international reach, recruitment needs, and sustainability efforts, positioning XR as a key enabler of digital transformation. More here.

