UnitedXR Europe Announces XR Awards Winners

BRUSSELS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, UnitedXR Europe was host to the fabulous XR Awards Gala, recognizing innovation and excellence in VR, AR and XR. The XR Awards are the result of a strategic merger between AIXR's XR Awards and Stereopsia's European XR Award(R).

In 2025, AIXR joined UnitedXR Europe, bringing together the influence of AWE, Stereopsia, and AIXR under one unified platform. This partnership has created the largest XR competition to date, dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements and innovations across the immersive technology ecosystem.

The XR Awards sets a new standard by showcasing the full spectrum of immersive innovation—from enterprise solutions and technological breakthroughs to artistic expression and societal impact.

"It is truly a privilege to recognize the hard work of these incredible winners," said Alexandra Gerard, co-producer of UnitedXR Europe. "Each of them are inspiring and are sure to fuel the entire XR industry to continue to push the limits of what is possible."

Without further ado, the winners are:

Obsidian Award: XRoam By Univrse Best Visual Experience: La Magie Opéra By BackLight, Opera national de Paris, VIVE ARTS Best Animation: The Dollhouse By Zazie Films, Wild Fang Films, Film Fund Luxembourg, Canada Media Fund Best UX Design / User Experience: The True Film By Mira Film, INVR.SPACE Best Art Experience: Danse Danse Danse - Matisse By Lucid Realities, Tournez s'il vous plaît, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée, Hangar Y, Unframed Collection Best Technical Achievement: Wall Town Wonders By Cyborn BV Best Art Direction: A Long Goodbye By Cassette for timescapes Best 360° Experience: Re-Launching Luigi Broglio By Cultural Video Production, INVR.SPACE XR Film & Experience of the Year: Crafting Crimes By TARGO XR Head Mounted Display of the Year: Bigscreen Beyond 2 By Bigscreenvr XR Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow By Meta XR Education & Training of the Year: MSXR-RTA By NUS CUTE Center, HTX - Home Team Science and Technology Agency, SCDF - Singapore Civil Defence Force Rising XR Company of the Year: The Ferryman Collective By The Ferryman Collective Outstanding XR Company of the Year: XREAL XR Healthcare Solution of the Year: ExpandXR By Wayne State University

