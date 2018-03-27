Europe Urban Bus Market Outlook Report 2017-2030

The report comprises two distinct sections

Part 1 (60 MS PowerPoint slides) of the report describes the existing state of, and the expected opportunities in, the European bus industry in terms of market size, operators, ridership, rolling stock and technology, fare systems, financing, key trends, plans to renew and expand bus fleet, etc. It examines recent developments; key trends, growth drivers and challenges; and future outlook for the industry.

Part 2 (437 MS Word Document pages) of the report provides updated information on the bus system of 75 cities in Europe.

Each profile provides information on:

Background

Key players

Network

Ridership

Rolling stock and technology

Fare system

Capital projects

Upcoming tenders and contracts awarded

Recent developments

Contact personnel

Part 1 of the report is available in the MS PowerPoint format and Part 2 is available in MS Word format with database in an MS Excel file.

Key Topics Covered



Part 1: Existing and Evolving European Bus Market

1.1 EXISTING EUROPE BUS MARKET

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Current market size

1.1.3 Bus rolling stock

1.1.4 Ridership trends

1.1.5 Operators

1.1.6 Bus manufacturing industry

1.1.7 Fare systems

1.1.8 Key project initiatives to promote buses

1.1.9 Funding and finance

1.1.10 Key trends

1.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

1.2.1 Recent initiatives regarding buses

1.2.2 Recent contracts awarded

1.2.3 Recent deliveries

1.2.4 Recent fundings

1.2.5 Recent technology launches

1.2.6 Other recent developments

1.3 OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

1.3.1 Key growth drivers

1.3.2 Market outlook

1.3.3 Upcoming bus-based projects

1.3.4 Planned rolling stock procurements

1.3.5 Technology innovation

1.3.6 Open tenders with contracts to be awarded

1.3.7 Key issues and challenges

1.3.8 Outlook



Part 2: City Profiles

2.1 Austria

2.1.1 Vienna, Austria

2.2 Belgium

2.2.1 Antwerp (Flemish Region), Belgium

2.2.2 Brussels, Belgium

2.3 Bulgaria

2.3.1 Sofia, Bulgaria

2.4 Croatia

2.4.1 Pula, Croatia

2.4.2 Split, Croatia

2.4.3 Zagreb, Croatia

2.5 Czech Republic

2.5.1 Brno, Czech Republic

2.5.2 Plzen, Czech Republic

2.5.3 Prague, Czech Republic

2.6 Denmark

2.6.1 Copenhagen, Denmark

2.7 England

2.7.1 London, England

2.7.2 Manchester, England

2.7.3 Nottinghamshire, England

2.7.4 West Midlands, England

2.8 Estonia

2.8.1 Tallinn, Estonia

2.9 Finland

2.9.1 Helsinki, Finland

2.10 France

2.10.1 Bordeaux, France

2.10.2 Nantes, France

2.10.3 Paris, France

2.10.4 Rennes, France

2.11 Georgia

2.11.1 Tbilisi, Georgia

2.12 Germany

2.12.1 Berlin, Germany

2.12.2 Hamburg, Germany

2.12.3 Munich, Germany

2.12.4 Stuttgart, Germany

2.13 Greece

2.13.1 Athens, Greece

2.14 Hungary

2.14.1 Budapest, Hungary

2.14.2 Tatabanya, Hungary

2.15 Iceland

2.15.1 Reykjavik, Iceland

2.16 Ireland

2.16.1 Dublin, Ireland

2.17 Italy

2.17.1 Bari, Italy

2.17.2 Bergamo, Italy

2.17.3 Milan, Italy

2.17.4 Naples, Italy

2.17.5 Rome, Italy

2.18 Latvia

2.18.1 Riga, Latvia

2.19 Lithuania

2.19.1 Vilnius, Lithuania

2.20 Luxembourg

2.20.1 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

2.21 The Netherlands

2.21.1 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

2.21.2 Rotterdam, The Netherlands

2.21.3 The Hague, The Netherlands

2.22 Norway

2.22.1 Oslo, Norway

2.23 Poland

2.23.1 Gdynia, Poland

2.23.2 Krakw, Poland

2.23.3 Tarnw, Poland

2.23.4 Warsaw, Poland

2.24 Portugal

2.24.1 Lisbon, Portugal

2.25 Romania

2.25.1 Bucharest, Romania

2.25.2 Cluj-Napoca, Romania

2.25.3 Galati, Romania

2.26 Russia

2.26.1 Moscow, Russia

2.26.2 St Petersburg, Russia

2.27 Scotland

2.27.1 Aberdeen, Scotland

2.27.2 Edinburgh, Scotland

2.28 Serbia

2.28.1 Novi Sad, Serbia

2.29 Slovakia

2.29.1 Bratislava, Slovakia

2.30 Slovenia

2.30.1 Ljubljana, Slovenia

2.31 Spain

2.31.1 Barcelona, Spain

2.31.2 Madrid, Spain

2.31.3 Mlaga, Spain

2.31.4 Seville, Spain

2.31.5 Valencia, Spain

2.32 Sweden

2.32.1 Malm, Sweden

2.32.2 Stockholm, Sweden

2.33 Switzerland

2.33.1 Aargau, Switzerland

2.33.2 Geneva, Switzerland

2.33.3 Zrich, Switzerland

2.34 Turkey

2.34.1 Ankara, Turkey

2.34.2 Antalya, Turkey

2.34.3 Istanbul, Turkey

2.34.4 Izmir, Turkey

2.35 Ukraine

2.35.1 Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

2.35.2 Kiev, Ukraine

2.35.3 Vinnytsia, Ukraine



Part 3: Key Players

3.1 Profiles of 15 manufacturers in the bus industry

3.1.1 Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL)

3.1.2 BYD Auto Company Limited

3.1.3 Iveco Bus

3.1.4 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS

3.1.5 MAN Truck & Bus AG

3.1.6 Mercedes-Benz

3.1.7 Optare Group Limited

3.1.8 Scania AB

3.1.9 KODA Electric A.S.

3.1.10 Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.

3.1.11 TEMSA

3.1.12 Van Hool

3.1.13 VDL Bus & Coaches

3.1.14 Volvo Buses

3.1.15 Wrightbus Limited



Part 4: Appendix

4.1 Contact information of developers and operators

4.1.1 Austria

4.1.1.1 Vienna

4.1.2 Belgium

4.1.2.1 Antwerp

4.1.2.2 Brussels

4.1.3 Bulgaria

4.1.3.1 Sofia

4.1.4 Croatia

4.1.4.1 Pula

4.1.4.2 Split

4.1.4.3 Zagreb

4.1.5 Czech Republic

4.1.5.1 Brno

4.1.5.2 Plzen

4.1.5.3 Prague

4.1.6 Denmark

4.1.6.1 Copenhagen

4.1.7 England

4.1.7.1 London

4.1.7.2 Manchester

4.1.7.3 Nottinghamshire

4.1.7.4 West Midlands

4.1.8 Estonia

4.1.8.1 Tallinn

4.1.9 Finland

4.1.9.1 Helsinki

4.1.10 France

4.1.10.1 Bordeaux

4.1.10.2 Nantes

4.1.10.3 Paris

4.1.10.4 Rennes

4.1.11 Georgia

4.1.11.1 Tbilisi

4.1.12 Germany

4.1.12.1 Berlin

4.1.12.2 Hamburg

4.1.12.3 Munich

4.1.12.4 Stuttgart

4.1.13 Greece

4.1.13.1 Athens

4.1.14 Hungary

4.1.14.1 Budapest

4.1.14.2 Tatabnya

4.1.15 Iceland

4.1.15.1 Reykjavk

4.1.16 Ireland

4.1.16.1 Dublin

4.1.17 Italy

4.1.17.1 Bari

4.1.17.2 Bergamo

4.1.17.3 Milan

4.1.17.4 Naples

4.1.17.5 Rome

4.1.18 Latvia

4.1.18.1 Riga

4.1.19 Lithuania

4.1.19.1 Vilniaus

4.1.20 Luxembourg

4.1.20.1 Luxembourg City

4.1.21 Netherlands, The

4.1.21.1 Amsterdam

4.1.21.2 Rotterdam

4.1.21.3 The Hague

4.1.22 Norway

4.1.22.1 Oslo

4.1.23 Poland

4.1.23.1 Gdynia

4.1.23.2 Krakow

4.1.23.3 Tarnow

4.1.23.4 Warsaw

4.1.24 Portugal

4.1.24.1 Lisbon

4.1.25 Romania

4.1.25.1 Bucharest

4.1.25.2 Cluj-Napoca

4.1.25.3 Galati

4.1.26 Russia

4.1.26.1 Moscow

4.1.26.2 St Petersburg

4.1.27 Scotland

4.1.27.1 Aberdeen

4.1.27.2 Edinburgh

4.1.28 Serbia

4.1.28.1 Novi Sad

4.1.29 Slovakia

4.1.29.1 Bratislava

4.1.30 Slovenia

4.1.30.1 Ljubljana

4.1.31 Spain

4.1.31.1 Barcelona

4.1.31.2 Madrid

4.1.31.3 Mlaga

4.1.31.4 Seville

4.1.31.5 Valencia

4.1.32 Sweden

4.1.32.1 Malmo

4.1.32.2 Stockholm

4.1.33 Switzerland

4.1.33.1 Aargau

4.1.33.2 Geneva

4.1.33.3 Zurich

4.1.34 Turkey

4.1.34.1 Ankara

4.1.34.2 Antalya

4.1.34.3 Istanbul

4.1.34.4 Izmir

4.1.35 Ukraine

4.1.35.1 Dnipropetrovsk

4.1.35.2 Kiev

4.1.35.3 Vinnytsia

4.2 Sources and methodology

4.3 List of tables

4.4 List of figures

