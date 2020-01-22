Europe Used Car Leasing Market Forecasts to 2023 - Global Leasing Companies are Beginning to Remarket Used Cars in Operational Leasing Format in Western & Northern Europe

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of European Used Car Leasing Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes into account historical and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide an outlook on growth opportunities in used car leasing through 2023. In addition to market data for the portfolio, the study provides insights on different providers of used car leasing service, with a focus on their portfolio and sales strategies.

The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success.

Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the used car leasing space in Europe and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

The global fleet & leasing industry is starting to focus on remarketing used cars in the B2C channel from the traditional B2B channel.



Traditionally, fleet leasing companies in Europe sold used cars in bulk to small dealers through auctions and brokers (B2B). Dealers sold these cars to end-users with flexible finance options including personal loans and financial lease agreements. As growth in the new fleet leasing market begins to experience friction, independent leasing companies started remarketing their off-lease vehicles directly to end-users (B2C).



To reach out to end-users directly, global leasing companies, not restricting themselves to cash/credit sales, are starting to widen their used car financing options through operational leasing. In parts of Western and Northern Europe, LeasePlan, Arval, Alphabet, and ALD introduced operational leasing of used cars through 2018 and early 2019. This study sheds light on the market size and provides sales/parc data for the operational lease and financial lease of used vehicles. The different models of used car leasing are discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease and operational lease of used cars.



Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies with regard to their mobility needs. Businesses in the present market conditions are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant department - starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price - and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up.

Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among other benefits. This has driven the growth of the leasing market and a huge supply of off-lease vehicles that need to be remarketed every year.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings 2018

Key Findings - Predictions for 2023

Used Car Leasing - Product Evolution

Used Car Remarketing Value Chain

Used Car Financing - Business Models

What Global Leasing Companies Aim to Achieve Through Used Car Leasing?

Service Provider Landscape - Used Car Remarketing

What Makes OL of Used Cars Attractive to End Users?

Used Car Leasing - Customer Segments

Market Analysis - Europe

Market Analysis - Hotspots

Used Car Leasing - Top Trends

Industry Talk

Potential Supply

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Project and Research Scope

3. Definitions

Vehicle Leasing

4. Introduction

Why Used Car Leasing? Lessor Perspective

5. Used Car Leasing - Types

Types - By Provider

Types - By Funding

6. Customer Segments

Used Car Leasing - Customer Segments

7. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

8. Market Metrics

Top Markets - Used Car Leasing Parc

Used Car Leasing (FL) - Market Forecast to 2023

Used Car Leasing (OL) - Market Forecast to 2023

Packaging and Pricing - OL

9. Key Trends

Leasing Providers Focus on Dedicated B2C Remarketing Channel

Leasing Providers Target Business Users with Young Cars

Focus Toward LCV Leasing in Western and Northern Europe

Digitization

Best Practices - OL

10. Competition Analysis

Competitive Analysis - B2C Remarketing Strategy

Competitive Landscape - Company Information

11. Potential Supply Market Analysis

Potential Supply - Regional Overview

Potential Supply - Market Forecast to 2023

12. Regional Market Analysis

Northern Europe

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Southern Europe

Central Europe

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. Key Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



ALD

Alphabet

Arval

LeasePlan

