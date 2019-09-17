Europe Vaccines Market Report 2018-2027: Growing Awareness Programs for Vaccination in Europe

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Vaccines Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Route of Administration; Patient Type, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 16,291.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,576.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2027.



The countries in the Europe are joining forces to eradicate infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis, and others through vaccinations. There are several vaccination programs, campaigns, conferences, being held in the European region in order to raise awareness among the population.



For instance, European Immunization Week (EIW) is renowned across the European Region and is celebrated every April to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination for people's health and well-being. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) supports the European Immunization Week campaign undertook by WHO/Europe and provides scientific evidence on vaccination.



Furthermore, 38th Euro Global Summit and Expo on Vaccines & Vaccination will be held in June 2020 Frankfurt, Germany. The conference focuses on discussing novel strategies in vaccines and immunology research. The aim of the conference is to encourage quality research and to bring together the world-class researchers, international communities, and industrial heads to discuss the new developments and innovations in the fields of vaccines and immunology.



In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held the largest market share of 27.6% of the vaccines market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the vaccines for diseases such as pneumonia and others. Furthermore, the conjugate vaccines segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Europe Vaccines Market by the disease indication was led by the other segments, which has included diseases such as poliomyelitis (polio), measles, mumps, rubella, pneumococcal infections, and others. The other segment has the largest market share in 2018, which accounted for 59.8% and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. Similarly, the vaccines market by the route of administration was led by the injectable segment. Whereas, the market of the vaccines in Europe by the patient type was led by the pediatric segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Europe Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Europe Vaccines Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Europe Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Awareness Programs for Vaccination in Europe

4.1.2 Increasing Vaccines Research and Development Activities in Europe.

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Vaccines Hesitancy in the European region.

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 New Vaccines In Development

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Vaccines Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Vaccines Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Sanofi



6. Europe Vaccines Market Analysis - By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Vaccines Market, By Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Europe Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Technology (US$ Mn)

6.4 Europe Recombinant Vaccines Market

6.5 Europe Conjugate Vaccines Market

6.6 Europe Live Attenuated Vaccines Market

6.7 Europe Inactivated Vaccines Market

6.8 Europe Toxoid Vaccines Market



7. Europe Vaccines Market Analysis - By Disease Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Disease Indication (US$ Mn)

7.4 Europe DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis) Market

7.5 Europe Influenza Market

7.6 Europe Hepatitis Market

7.7 Europe Other Diseases Market



8. Europe Vaccines Market Analysis - By Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Route of Administration (US$ Mn)

8.4 Europe Oral Market

8.5 Europe Injectable Market

8.6 Europe Other Routes of Administration Market



9. Europe Vaccines Market Analysis - By Patient Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Vaccines Market, By Patient Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Europe Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Patient Type (US$ Mn)

9.4 Europe Pediatric Market

9.5 Europe Adults Market



10. Europe Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



11. Vaccines Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.4.1 Overview

11.5 Inorganic Developments

11.5.1 Overview



12. Vaccines Market-Key Company Profiles



Pfizer Inc



GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Panacea Biotic Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

