Europe Variable Frequency Drive Markets, 2019-2024 - Opportunities in Aging Power Infrastructure & Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

The Europe variable frequency drives market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing investments in the energy and construction industries. The government in this region is focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Such initiatives are the major drivers for this market.

The compressor segment, by application, is expected to be the largest Europe variable frequency drives market (units) from 2019 to 2024

The compressor segment is estimated to be the largest Europe variable frequency drives market, by application. It is expected to grow from 1,579,412 units in 2019 to 1,983,492 units by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The oil & gas, food & beverage, and building automation industries are driving the demand for compressors.

The 0.5-20 kW segment, by power rating, is expected to be the largest Europe variable frequency drives market from 2019 to 2024

The 0.5-20 kW is the largest segment, which is expected to be USD 755.3 million by 2019, at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2019 to 2024. The high energy savings at a low capital cost increase the demand for the 0.5-20 kW segment in Europe.

Germany: The largest Europe variable frequency drives market

The Europe variable frequency drives market in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the energy and construction industries are likely to drive the Europe variable frequency drives market in Germany. The other major countries contributing to this market are the UK, Russia, Spain, Italy, and France. Increasing demand for renewable power generation in chemical and food & beverage industries is expected to boost the Europe variable frequency drives market in this region.

The Europe variable frequency drives market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Europe variable frequency drives market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Fuji (Japan), Rockwell (US), Yaskawa (Japan), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (India), Hitachi (Japan), WEG SA (Brazil), and TMEIC (Japan).

