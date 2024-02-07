Europe Vehicle Access Control Market Thrives as Ultra-Wideband Technology Adoption Heightens: Outlook to 2031 Featuring NXP, STMicroelectronics, BMW, Continental, Robert Bosch, Valeo, & Sirin Software

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe UWB Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $29.5 million in 2022, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.72% and reach $118.7 million by 2031.

Automakers in Europe are prioritizing the integration of car access based on ultra-wideband technology in their forthcoming models, a response to the growing worldwide awareness and increased usage of this technology in developed nations. Prominent automobile manufacturers, like Mercedes, BMW, General Motors, and others, have already started offering car access systems that utilize ultra-wideband technology in recent times. In the near future, it is expected that market expansion will be driven by original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs) change in focus towards the development of vehicle access controls using ultra-wideband technology.



The vehicle access control market driven by ultra-wideband technology is expected to have a significant impact on both the European automotive industry and the overall economy. When it comes to providing more convenient and safe car entry, these solutions could be a major differentiator for automakers looking to improve the user experience.

We predict that European automakers will invest significantly more in ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which will result in a greater use of UWB systems in automobiles. Compared to conventional keyless entry systems, ultra-wideband technology provides a better level of protection since its sophisticated security features make it difficult to intercept or jam UWB signals.

It is anticipated that the use of UWB-based vehicle access control systems will lessen the number of cases involving car theft. An illustrative example is BMW, which introduced the BMW Digital Key Plus with ultra-wideband technology in January 2021 for the BMW iX, providing customers with a secure and straightforward keyless entry system.



Market Segmentation:

Passenger vehicles are currently credited with the highest share of the demand for ultra-wideband technology. Some key factors that have enabled the technical acceptance of these vehicles are high demand, higher registration of passenger cars, and less operating difficulty as compared to commercial vehicles. The need for passenger vehicles is growing due to the demand for heavy and luxury vehicles and an increase in the number of cars driven by diesel engines. Additionally, increased population, urbanization, and disposable income have significantly increased passenger vehicle production.

The biometric segment accounts for the largest market. The combination of biometric and UWB technologies for vehicle access can provide a highly secure and convenient solution for keyless entry systems in vehicles. Biometric technology can verify the user's identity, while UWB technology can ensure that the user is physically present in the correct location. If the user's identity is verified and their location is confirmed, the vehicle's access control system could automatically unlock the doors, allowing the user to enter the vehicle. Overall, combining biometric and UWB technologies for vehicle access control can provide a seamless and secure user experience while offering enhanced protection against vehicle theft and unauthorized access.

The hardware segment accounts for the largest market. Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology-based vehicle access systems use short-range radio waves to communicate between the vehicle and the access device. These systems require specific hardware components to operate. The UWB chip is the heart of the UWB system and is responsible for transmitting and receiving data; the control module manages the UWB system's functions and is usually located inside the vehicle. The access device is used to communicate with the UWB system and is generally located outside the vehicle.

The TWR segment accounts for the largest market. Two-way ranging is used in ultra-wideband (UWB) technology-based vehicle access systems to determine the distance between the vehicle and the access device. This technique uses time-of-flight measurements to calculate the distance based on the time it takes for a signal to travel from the vehicle to the access device and back again. Two-way ranging in UWB technology-based vehicle access systems has several advantages. It provides accurate distance measurement with sub-centimeter precision, which is critical for ensuring secure and reliable vehicle access.

How can this report add value to end users?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the readers understand the different types of ultra-wideband technology. Furthermore, the study provides the readers with a detailed understanding of the Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market based on application and product.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: To improve the capabilities of their product offerings, players in the Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market are developing unique products. The readers will be able to comprehend the revenue-generating tactics used by players in the Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market by looking at the growth/marketing strategies. Other market participants' tactics, such as go-to-market plans, will also assist readers in making strategic judgments.



Competitive Strategy: Players in the Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market analyzed and profiled in the study include vehicle manufacturers that capture the maximum share of the market. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market has been done to help the readers understand how players compete against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to help the readers understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Analyst's Perspective on Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market



The Principal Analyst states, 'UWB technology is becoming increasingly popular for vehicle access control systems, and industry experts predict that this trend will continue to grow in the coming years. One of the main drivers of this market is the increasing demand for advanced and secure vehicle access control systems.

UWB technology provides high levels of security, with sub-centimeter precision distance measurements that prevent unauthorized access. UWB technology is also less susceptible to interference and signals to jam, making it ideal for harsh radio frequency environments. Another market driver is the increasing demand for connected vehicles and smart mobility solutions.

UWB technology can be integrated with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to provide seamless and convenient access control for connected vehicles. As the demand for connected vehicles continues to grow, the UWB technology-based vehicle access control market is expected to grow.'



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics N.V.

BMW Group

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Sirin Software

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control: Overview

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 Deployment of UWB Technology in Automotive Applications

1.1.2.2 Emergence of Various Technologies, Such as 5G and AI

1.1.2.3 Rising Investments in Automobile Industry

1.1.3 Comparison of UWB and Other Positioning Technologies

1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.4.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4.2 Government Programs and Initiatives

1.1.4.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.5 Supply Chain Network

1.1.6 Technology Roadmap

1.1.7 Key Patent Mapping

1.1.8 Other Emerging Ultra-Wideband Applications

1.2 Case Study

1.2.1 Case Study 1: UWB Technology-Based Digital Keys for Secured Vehicles Access

1.2.2 Case Study 2: BMW Digital Key Plus

1.2.3 Case Study 3: Continental Key as a Service (CKaaS)

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Applications in Vehicle

1.3.1.2 Growing Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Automotive Applications

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Risk of Cyber Attacks

1.3.2.2 Spectrum Expansion for New Applications

1.3.3 Business Strategies

1.3.3.1 Market Development

1.3.3.2 Product Development

1.3.4 Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.3.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.3.5 Business Opportunities

1.3.5.1 Growing Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

1.3.5.2 Future Potential of 5G and Artificial Intelligence



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Solution Providers in Europe

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market Demand (by Vehicle Type), Value Data

2.1.2.2 Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market Demand (by Authentication Type), Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market Demand (by Component Type), Value Data

2.1.3.2 Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market Demand (by Frequency Range), Value Data

2.1.3.3 Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market Demand (by Positioning Technique), Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Player Ranking

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1 Role in the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market

3.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.3 R&D Analysis

3.3.2 Business Strategies

3.3.2.1 Product Development

3.3.3 Corporate Strategies

3.3.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

3.3.4 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

