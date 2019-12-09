Europe Video On Demand Markets 2019-2022: As Internet Traffic Boasts, Video Keeps on Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video On Demand in Europe: 2019-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A bright present and a brighter future for Video on Demand. This is the result of the Video on Demand in Europe: 2019-2022 - The Netflix's Throne report, which predicts VOD finally surpassing 10 billion in 2022, keeping with a still double-digit CAGR of 12%. The total revenue growth in a 4-year time span (2018-2022) will be an impressive 4 billion.



The demand for OTT content is ever-growing, and thanks to tangled content licensing agreements viewers can now navigate multiple services to see the TV shows and movies they are interested in. Consumers are more seeking a combination of functionality, high-quality original content and low price, and Netflix has always chosen to invest in original content programming and its library. Netflix has demonstrated continued growth in both its primary markets of the US and UK, as well as France and Germany. With more than half the total SVOD revenues in Europe, Netflix beats all other players.



But now, content owners are starting to roll out their own streaming services (see Disney and Apple), and the notion derived from that fact that if content producers do not own the streaming mechanism, those who own the services will decide to deliver competing content. All the challengers try to catch Netflix's throne by means of huge content production investments, technological advancements, cross-sector partnerships and consolidation.



Moreover, with the growth of video viewing on smartphones and tablets, traffic from these devices keep on growing as a percentage of total Internet traffic, with the hype on 5G that is growing up day after day following the increasing number of field trials, commercial launch announcements and so on.



Furthermore, the video pushes on the traffic is heavier because of the introduction of Ultra-High-Definition (UHD), or 4K, video streaming. By 2022, more IP traffic will cross global networks than in all prior internet years combined up to the end of 2016. In other words, more traffic will be created in 2022 than in the 32 years since the Internet started.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. The state of global video

As Internet traffic boasts, video keeps on leading the way

Video impact on networks and traffic patterns

Mobile: 4G takes the lead, while 5G launches begin

Consumers want it their way

Mobile habits, mobile contents, mobile connections

5G and the video content

5. Consolidation on the run

New services, more subscriptions?

AT&T/WarnerMedia

Comcast

Disney

Apple

Netflix

Amazon

The SVOD rush for content creating

6. The on-demand sector in Europe

Overview

Best cases, main players and country analysis

The UK

France

Germany

7. Market forecast

On demand pay services revenues

Revenues from single transaction: TVOD

Subscription Revenues: SVOD

VOD revenues in the main countries ( France , Germany , UK)

, , UK) VOD revenues in the other countries

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

AT&T/WarnerMedia

Comcast

Disney

Netflix

