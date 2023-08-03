Europe Wound Care Market Insights, 2023-2028 - Uneven Distribution of Wound Care Clinics Poses Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wound Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the complete Europe wound care market. Exhaustive information regarding adopting advanced wound care products in European countries is available. The need for reimbursement options is slowing the market adoption of advanced wound care products. Constant product launches in the market from key vendors to gain market share is included. The constant increase in the number of target population is driving the market. 

Lack of awareness among the nurses to handle wound care patients is one of the major limitations. The adoption of advanced products is different among European countries. Countries like Germany and France have better reimbursement, whereas in Italy and other developing countries, the reimbursement for the products are not completely defined.

MARKET DEFINITION

Wound care helps to treat/heal several types of acute injuries, such as burns, bruises, surgical incisions, and chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers. Wound care consists of products and devices that include bandages, gauze, dressings, cleansers, wound therapy devices, pads, and skin grafts. Wound care management depends on the severity of the wound - acute or chronic.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

  • High Demand for Advanced Wound Care: The market experiences strong demand for advanced wound care segments, representing a significant share of the products segment. This demand is projected to drive incremental growth, with the market expected to increase by more than two billion dollars. The growing awareness of the benefits of advanced wound care products among healthcare providers and patients is fueling this demand.
  • Hospitals and Wound Care Clinics as Major End-Users: Hospitals and wound care clinics are key end-users of wound care products, accounting for a major market share. The prevalence of wound care patients in community care clinics across Europe contributes to their significance in the market. The increasing number of patients seeking treatment at these facilities drives the demand for wound care products.
  • Specialized Wound Care Clinics in Germany: Germany stands out with the highest number of specialty wound care clinics. These specialized facilities cater to patients with complex wound care needs, further contributing to the growth of the market. Germany's emphasis on advanced wound care and specialized treatment centers makes it a key driver in the European wound care market.

Trends:

  • Collaboration with European Institutions: The European wound care management committee collaborates with various institutions in Europe to enhance treatment standards and reduce patient re-admission rates. Such collaborations drive innovation and foster the adoption of advanced wound care products across the region, positively influencing market growth.
  • Focus on Uneven Distribution of Wound Care Clinics: The uneven distribution of wound care clinics in countries like Italy poses a trend in the market. While Germany has a higher concentration of specialty clinics, other countries face uncertainties and challenges, primarily due to the high cost of advanced wound care products. Manufacturers and stakeholders are increasingly focusing on addressing this issue and expanding access to wound care clinics in underserved regions.

Challenges:

  • Lack of Training among Wound Care Specialists: One of the major challenges hindering market growth is the lack of adequate training among wound care specialists and nurses. Insufficient knowledge and skills in wound care treatment can lead to suboptimal patient outcomes and hinder the adoption of advanced wound care products.
  • Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Companies aiming to launch wound care products in different European countries encounter multiple sets of evaluations and stringent regulatory requirements. This can lead to delays in product approvals and market entry, presenting a significant challenge for manufacturers seeking to expand their presence in the European market.

VENDOR LIST

Key Vendors

  • Johnson& Johnson
  • 3M
  • Medtronic
  • Smith + Nephew

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Adhesys Medical
  • Advanced Solution Medical Group
  • Advancis medical
  • B.Braun
  • BTI Biotechnology Institute
  • Carilex Medical
  • Convatech
  • Hartmann
  • Lohmann & Rauscher
  • Molnlycke
  • Purple Surgicals
  • Peter Surgicals
  • Talley Group
  • Vivistat

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Advanced Wound care
  • Sutures & Stapling Device
  • Traditional Wound Care Products
  • Haemostat & Surgical Sealants

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Long-Term Care Facilities
  • Home Healthcare
  • Others

Wound Type

  • Acute Wound
  • Chronic Wound

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

