European $3.72 Billion Video Conferencing Market to 2027

The Video Conferencing Market in Europe was valued at US$ 1,653.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,727.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.



European continent comprises several developing economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The western part of Europe is known for its better standards of living, with people displaying a higher income level. It is one of the wealthiest regions of Europe, with per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) more than the other parts.



In the arena of the IT & communications space, both consumers and employees play a significant role in evolving the stated industry. The expertise of communication provider companies had experienced different trends in demand for video conferencing and endpoints.



Professionals of Communications and Collaboration for LogMeIn has stated that, as the consumers are adopting technologies such as FaceTime across the world, which is boosted within homes, the demand for workplace video conferencing technologies among the employees is also rising to give a reflection of the office location.



CTO of Lifesize has stated that as the trend of video conferencing continues, the providers and manufacturers are accountable to provide future-proof solutions with ultra-HD 4K quality and perfect call fidelity.



A European Leader of Pre-Sales Solution Engineering for Avaya observed emerging trends in the use of CPaaS. With continuous technological developments, every room is getting transformed into a collaboration room. Under this, the collaborative devices are carried easily throughout the business space, connected through Wi-Fi and accessed by any individual.



Italy is the hardest-hit country by the coronavirus outbreak. It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries, as Italy recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases. Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders.



This is anticipated to have a negative impact on market growth in Italy. However, other countries such as the UK and Germany is expected to witness high demand for communication platform due to the presence of a large number of corporate companies and educational institutes. Vendors are highly focused on tapping the market opportunities. Further, the government has restricted the price increase of various communication services in Europe. This has enabled consumers to opt for video conferencing solutions.



Adobe Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. are among the players present in the Europe Video Conferencing Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Video Conferencing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Europe

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Video Conferencing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Accentuating Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology in Educational and Healthcare Sectors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cyber-attacks Pose a Critical Challenge

5.2.2 Weak Network Infrastructure in Various Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Europe End Users to Stimulate the Demand

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Commercialization of 5G to Revolutionize the Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Video Conferencing Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Video Conferencing Market Overview

6.2 Video Conferencing Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Hardware: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.5 Services



8. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Deployment (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Cloud: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 On-Premise

8.5 Hybrid



9. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Corporate Enterprises

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.1.1 Corporate Enterprises: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Government& Defense

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Education

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Others



10. Europe Video Conferencing Market - Country Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Europe Video Conferencing Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Adobe Inc.

Amazon

Brother International Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

TeamViewer GmbH

Zoho Corporation

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfpnen

