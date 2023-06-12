European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2023: Successfully Concludes, Setting New Milestones in Allergy and Clinical Immunology

HAMBURG, Germany, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Annual Congress, held in Hamburg, Germany, from June 9 to 11. The congress brought together a distinguished gathering of leading experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry representatives from around the world, resulting in ground-breaking discussions, advancements, and collaborations in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. The Congress had over 7400 participants during the three days.

EAACI VP Congresses Mohamed Shamji and EAACI President Stefano Del Giacco were happy about the EAACI Hybrid Congress 2023 being a huge success with over 7400 partipicants.

The EAACI Congress 2023 proved to be an exceptional event, featuring a wide array of sessions and activities that explored the forefront of allergy and immunology research. With a focus on personalized medicine and precision allergy, the congress highlighted innovative diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and targeted therapies that hold immense potential in revolutionizing patient care and treatment outcomes. Attendees were enlightened by the latest advancements and practical applications that will shape the future of the field.

Throughout the congress, participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the impact of environmental factors on allergic diseases. Recognizing the growing prevalence of allergies worldwide, sessions examined the influence of climate change, pollution, and urbanization on disease development. These discussions emphasized the need for interdisciplinary approaches to tackle the environmental challenges affecting global health.

The EAACI Congress 2023 also featured specialized sessions on emerging topics such as food allergies, asthma, immunotherapy, drug allergies, and atopic dermatitis. Experts shared their research findings, clinical guidelines, and therapeutic innovations, providing attendees with invaluable insights into these rapidly evolving areas. Additionally, dedicated sessions focused on pediatric allergy and immunology ensured comprehensive discussions on the specific needs of young patients.

"We are thrilled with the resounding success of the EAACI Annual Congress 2023, which brought together the best minds in the field of allergy and clinical immunology," said EAACI President Stefano Del Giacco. "The congress showcased remarkable breakthroughs, fostered collaboration, and set new milestones in advancing patient care. We are immensely grateful to all the participants, speakers, and sponsors who made this event a tremendous success."

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the speakers, abstract presenters, attendees, sponsors, and media representatives for their active participation and contributions during the congress. Their dedication and commitment have been instrumental in shaping the success of this esteemed event," EAACI VP Congresses Mohamed Shamji continued.

Looking ahead, EAACI is delighted to announce that the next Annual Congress will be held in Valencia, Spain, from 31 May to 3 June 2024. Valencia, known for its rich history and vibrant scientific community, will provide an ideal setting for the next gathering of experts and professionals in the field of allergy and clinical immunology.

For more information and updates on the EAACI Annual Congress 2024 and other future events, please visit https://eaaci.org/events/. Follow EAACI on social media and join the conversation using the hashtag #EAACI2023.

About EAACI: The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals with allergic diseases and clinical immunological disorders. It was founded in 1956 and today it is the primary source of expertise in Europe. EAACI has over 75 National Allergy Societies and over 14,000 members from more than 120 countries, EAACI is the largest professional organization in Europe focusing on the field of allergy and clinical immunology.

