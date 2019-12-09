European Air Compressor Rental Markets, 2018-2025: Market Share by Revenue for Competitor, Equipment Type, and End-user
Dec 09, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 European Air Compressor Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the European air compressor rental market with geographical coverage of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Germany, France, The Nordics, Benelux, Italy and the Rest of Europe as one segment. For purposes of this research, compressed air rental includes both oil-free and oil-flooded units.
This report provides an overview of the air compressor rental market in Europe and has focused on oil-free diesel, oil-flooded diesel, oil-flooded electric and oil-free electric air compressors. The report is further segmented by kilowatts (kW) range, fuel type, and end-user industry. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, challenges, technology market landscape, market sizing and shares by revenue, and supplier landscape.
The focal point of the analysis remains rental compressors in Europe only and does include any other rental equipment products. The total revenue provided in the study is solely the revenue generated from the rental business and does not include any peripheral costs or supplementary materials costs. The scope of this study does not include sales or refurbishment of this equipment. This study only focuses on equipment rented out to customers for use. The base year for the study is 2018.
This report captures the following information about the European Air Compressor Rental Market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
- Market Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share by Revenue for Competitor, Equipment Type, and End-user for both oil-free and oil-flooded equipment
- Quotes by Key Industry Participants
Key Topics Covered:
I. Methodology
II. Research Scope
III. Compressor Type Definitions
IV.End User Definitions
V. BREXIT
VI. NRMM Stage V Regulations
VII. Executive Summary: Europe
VIII. Market Overview: Europe
a. Top Three Drivers and Challenges
b. Quotes from the Industry - Drivers
c. Quotes from the Industry - Challenges
d. Market Trends
e. Technology Trends
IX. Market Data: Europe
a. Executive Summary
b. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
c. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018
d. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
X. Market Overview: United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland
a. Country Profile
b. Executive Summary
c. Market Drivers
d. Market Challenges
e. Offshore Market Trends
f. Industry Overview - Quotes from the Industry
XI. Market Data: UK and Ireland
a. Revenue ForecastTotal Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025
c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025
d. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
f. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018
h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018
i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018
j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018
k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018
l. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018
m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018
n. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018
XII. Market Overview: Germany
a. Country Profile
b. Executive Summary
c. Market Drivers
d. Market Challenges
e. Offshore Market Trends
f. Industry Overview - Quotes from the Industry
XIII. Market Data: Germany
a. Revenue ForecastTotal Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025
c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025
d. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
f. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018
g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018
h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018
i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018
j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018
k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018
l. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018
m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018
XIV. Market Overview: France
a. Country Profile
b. Executive Summary
c. Market Drivers
d. Market Challenges
XV. Market Data: France
a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025
c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025
d. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
f. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018
g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018
h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018
i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018
j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018
k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018
l. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018
m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018
XVI. Market Overview: The Nordics
a. Country Profile
b. Executive Summary
c. Market Drivers
d. Market Challenges
e. Market Trends
XVII. Market Data: The Nordics
a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025
c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025
d. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
f. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018
h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018
i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018
j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018
k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018
l. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018
m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018
n. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018
XVIII. Market Overview: Benelux
a. Country Profile
b. Executive Summary
c. Market Drivers
d. Market Challenges
e. Market Trends
XIX. Market Data: Benelux
a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025
c. Revenue Forecast, oil-flooded, 2018-2025
d. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
f. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018
h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018
i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018
j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018
k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018
l. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018
m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018
n. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018
XX. Market Overview: Italy
a. Country Profile
b. Executive Summary
c. Market Drivers
d. Market Challenges
XXI. Market Data: Italy
a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025
c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025
d. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
e. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
f. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018
g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018
h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018
i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018
j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018
k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018
l. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018
m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018
XXII. Market Overview: Rest of Europe
a. Executive Summary
b. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025
c. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018
d. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
XXIII.Competitive Landscape
a. LOXAM SAS
b. Atlas Copco AB
c. Ingersoll Rand
d. Boels Verhuur B.V. (Boels)
e. Speedy Hire Plc (Speedy Hire)
f. Ramirent Plc
g. Vp Plc
h. CRAMO Plc
i. Ashtead Plant Hire Co Ltd
j. Zeppelin GmbH (Zeppelin)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ohomx
