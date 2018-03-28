European and Middle East Progressing Cavity Pumps Market 2018-2024: Dosing, Flanged, Hopper, Food Grade, and Immersion Pumps

A $2.7 Billion Market for EMEA in 2017, the Progressing Cavity Pumps Market is Expected to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2024



Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as progressing cavity pumps types include dosing pumps, flanged pumps, hopper pumps, food grade pumps, and immersion Pumps. The ability to meet demands for energy production is a key benefit. Conventional methods of crude oil recovery have been modified using he pumps to optimize production from existing reserves



Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.



The offshore oil fields in northern Europe and the massive sand oilfields in the middle east and nearby are primary application users of Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems, supporting oil and gas pumping.



Growing in the oil and gas segment to increase yields from existing wells and to develop new applications in other industries. With the world recognizing the continuing need to extract oil from ground from existing wells, the pumps are being put in place as demand technology.



Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Renewal of auctions is reactivating mature markets. Southern Europe is reactivating mature markets with auctions. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. Excluding China, the global market demand for installations is expected to increase by 8% from 36 GW in 2017 to 45 GW in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Abstract: Progressing Cavity Pumps Unique Pumping Capability



2. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Progressing Cavity Pumps Executive Summary



3. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Progressing Cavity Pumps : Market Description and Market Dynamics

3.1 Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) Systems



4. EMEA Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares and Forecasts

4.1 EMEA Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Driving Forces

4.2 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares

4.2.1 Schlumberger Limited

4.2.2 - Weatherford International plc

4.2.3 General Electric Company - Baker Hughes

4.2.4 Halliburton Company

4.2.5 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares, Notes on Applications, Dollars, EMEA, 2017

4.3 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Forecasts

4.3.1 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Sectors

4.3.2 Continued Volatility In Oil Prices And Severe Market Contraction

4.3.3 Opportunity for Geothermal Power

4.3.4 Baker Hughes Rig Count

4.3.1 Progressing Cavity Pump Thermal Recovery

4.3.2 ITT

4.4 Progressing Cavity Pumps Types

4.4.1 Dosing Pump

4.4.2 Flanged Pump

4.4.3 Hopper Pump

4.4.4 Food Grade

4.4.5 Immersion Pump

4.5 Progressing Cavity Pumps Applications

4.5.1 Oil & Gas Progressing Cavity Pumps

4.6 Progressing Cavity Pumps Prices

4.7 180 psi Progressive Cavity Metering Pump, 1750 Max. RPM

4.8 Progressing Cavity Pumps Regional Analysis



5. Progressing Cavity Pumps Product Issues



6. Progressing Cavity Pumps Seasonality, Research, and Technology

6.1 Seasonality

6.2 WellPilot FCT Thermal Cooling



7. Progressing Cavity Pumps Company Profiles

7.1 Atlas Copco / Varisco S.p.A.

7.1.1 Varisco Progressing Cavity Pumps Operating Range

7.1.2 Varisco Export

7.2 Beinlich

7.2.1 - Beinlich Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.3 Bellin S.p.a Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.3.1 Bellin S.P.A.

7.3.2 Bellin Production Capacity

7.4 Borets Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.4.1 Borets Electric Submersible Pump Systems

7.4.2 Borets Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems

7.5 Circor International / Colfax Fluid Handling Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.5.1 Colfax Fluid Handling Revenue

7.6 CSF

7.6.1 CSF Facilities - Personnel

7.6.2 CSF Progressive Cavity Pumps

7.6.3 CSF Market Segments

7.10 General Electric GE Baker Hughes

7.10.1 General Electric GE / Baker Hughes Revenue

7.11 Halliburton

7.11.1 Halliburton Revenue

7.11.2 Haliburton Technology

7.11.3 Halliburton

7.11.4 Halliburton Company Revenue

7.11.5 Haliburton PCPs

7.12 ITT Bornemann

7.12.1 Bornemann Pump and Drive

7.12.2 Bornemann Electric motor

7.12.3 Bornemann Gas Engines

7.12.4 Bornemann Diesel Engine

7.13 - JOHSTADT

7.13.1 Johstadt Export Ratio

7.14 Moyno

7.15 Netzsch

7.15.1 Netzsch Production

7.15.2 Netzsch Core Expertise

7.15.3 NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.15.4 - Netzsch Production

7.15.5 Netzsch Oil & Gas

7.15.6 Netzsch Chemicals & Paper

7.15.7 Netzsch Metering Technology

7.15.8 Netzsch Foods & Pharmaceuticals

7.15.9 Netzsch Mining

7.16 Nova Rotors

7.16.1 Nova Rotor Export

7.17 PCM / Gvelot Group

7.17.1 Gevelot PCM Worldwide Local Presence

7.17.2 Gvelot Group / PCM

7.17.3 Progressing Cavity Pump Principle

7.17.4 PCM Ecomoineau M Progressing Cavity Pump

7.18 Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

7.19 Robbins & Myers / Moyno

7.20 Schlumberger

7.20.1 Schlumberger Regional Analysis

7.20.2 Schlumberger Competition

7.20.3 Schlumberger Revenue

7.21 Seepex

7.21.1 Seepex Pumps Germany

7.21.2 43 psi Progressive Cavity Metering Pump, 1150 Max. RPM, 230/460VAC

7.22 Sulzer

7.22.1 Sulzer Revenue

7.22.2 Sulzer Export of Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.22.3 Sulzer Progressing Cavity Pumps

7.23 Sydex

7.23.1 Sydex K Range

7.23.2 Sydex Materials Constructon

7.23.3 Sydex Progressing Cavity Pump

7.23.4 H Range

7.23.5 FM Range

7.24 Verder Group

7.24.1 Verder Group Food And Beverage Industry

7.24.2 The Verder Group Revenue

7.25 Weatherford International

7.25.1 Weatherford Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) Systems Materials and Technology

7.25.2 Weatherford Progressing Cavity Pumping (PCP) Systems Specifications

7.25.3 Weatherford Progressing Cavity Pumping (PCP) Systems Description

7.25.4 Weatherford Third Quarter 2017 Revenue

7.25.5 Weatherford International Largest Customer in Venezuela

7.25.6 Weatherford International Raw Materials and Work in Progress

7.25.7 Weatherford Technology Highlights



8. Summary and Conclusions

8.1 Mature Oil And Gas Fields

8.1.1 Rig Count



9. Appendix A: Selected Company Lists

