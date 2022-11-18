European and North American Lone Worker Safety Solutions Market to Reach a Combined $230 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European and North American Lone Worker Safety Solutions - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the analyst, the market value for lone worker protection solutions and services in Europe and North America reached an estimated € 100 million and € 65 million respectively in 2021. In Europe and North America, the market value is anticipated to grow to € 135 million and € 95 million respectively by 2026. The analyst estimates that the user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America was 1.3 million at the end of 2021. In Europe, the number of users is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0 percent from 890,000 at the end of 2021 to reach close to 1.4 million at the end of 2026. The North American market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2 percent, from 420,000 users at the end of 2021 to 780,000 users at the end of 2026.

The lone worker safety solution market in Europe and North America is served by various companies offering hardware devices, software solutions and alarm monitoring and response services. The majority of the solution providers on the market today focuses on software services and only a few companies also develop dedicated lone worker devices and operate their own Alarm Receiving Centre. The UK market is the largest and most mature lone worker market, followed by the Canadian market. Legislation specifically addressing the safety of lone workers has fostered uptake in these two countries. Many of the largest vendors of lone worker protection devices and services also originate from these regions. Leading players in the UK include PeopleSafe, Totalmobile, StaySafe, Orbis Protect, SoloProtect, Reliance High-Tech, Vismo and Vatix. Leading vendors in Canada are Tsunami Solutions, Blackline Safety and Aware360. Additional vendors in Europe and North America include Beepiz, Uepaa, OK Alone, AddSecure, Oysta Technology, Crystal Alarm, First2HelpYou, Honeywell, LONEALERT, Pick Protection, AlertGPS, Track24, Neovigie and My Angel.

What are the latest developments on the lone worker safety solution market?

Lone worker safety solutions can have numerous benefits for both employers and employees. Well-implemented solutions can improve peace of mind for employees, thus reducing stress and employee turnover. Modern lone worker safety solutions consist of a dedicated lone worker device or smartphone app able to send an alarm signal and a monitoring platform that displays information about the location and status of the lone workers. In case of emergency, workers can call for help from co-workers, professional alarm monitoring operators as well as the police and other emergency responders.

