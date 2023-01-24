European Automotive Health, Wellness, and Well-being Services Report 2022: A Survey of 1,801 Decision-makers / Key Influencers in the Connected Car Services Space

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer - Health, Wellness, and Well-being Services in Cars, Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to support automakers and allied industry players with robust, data-backed recommendations on the ideal use cases, packages, and pricing for implementing health, wellness, and well-being (HWW) features.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a greater emphasis on a safe environment and exacerbated the need for more convenience in daily activities. The automotive industry has aligned itself with this trend, focusing on solutions and systems that enhance the safety and comfort of drivers and passengers.

The study provides customer analysis by vehicle segment type across Europe and by user interest and preference in features such as air quality control, driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, seat positioning, and cabin filtration. Data was collected using a panel-based survey in Europe.

A total of 1,801 decision-makers or key influencers in the connected car services space were surveyed to obtain the results. The research applies data weighting to account for the overrepresentation or underrepresentation of specific vehicle segments or gender groups in the sample. This ensures that the overall results reflect the market segment structure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

List of HWW Features the Research Considered

Research Methodology

Sample Structure by Country and Vehicle Segment

Data Weighting European Aggregation

2. Key Findings

3. Respondents Profile and Driving Habits

Respondent Profile: Demographics

Respondent Profile: Household

Average Driving Time

Respondent Mapping by Vehicle Ownership Type

Preferred Engine Type for Next Car Purchase by Country

Preferred Engine Types for Next Car Purchase by Car Segment

Frequency of Car Usage before COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Daily Mobility during COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

4. Customer Preferences for the Next Car Purchase

Important Attributes in Car Purchasing Decisions

Important Attributes in Car Purchasing Decisions by Country

Important Attributes in Car Purchasing Decisions by Segment

General Interest in Features

General Interest in Features by Country

Consideration of Sensors in Cars

Consideration of Sensors in Cars by Country

5. Health, Wellness, and Well-being Features Interest

HWW Feature Descriptions

Real-life Scenarios of Health Features and Interest

List of HWW Features the Research Considered

Future Interest in Purchasing HWW Features

Respondents' Interest in HWW

General Interest in Purchasing Health Features

General Interest in Purchasing Wellness Features

General Interest in Purchasing Well-being Features

Interest in HWW Features: Customer Segmentation

Interest in HWW Features: Segmentation

HWW Prospects by Countries

General Interest in Health Features by Vehicle Segment

Impact of Income, Education, and Occupation on Health Features

Impact of Gender, Age, and Life Stage on Health Features

Interest in Health Features by Powertrain Type

Consideration of Sensors in Cars by Country

Interest in Wellness Features by Vehicle Segment

Best Prospects for Wellness Features in High-income and Self-employed Segments

Impact of Gender, Age, and Life Stage on Wellness Features

Interest in Wellness Features by Powertrain Type

Interest in Well-being Features by Vehicle Segment

Impact of Income, Education, and Occupation on Well-being Features

Impact of Gender, Age, and Life Stage on Well-being Features

Interest in Well-being Features by Powertrain Type

Interest in HWW Features by Engine Type

6. Health, Wellness, and Well-being Features: Pricing

Preferred Way of Accessing or Subscribing to HWW Features

Price Sensitivity Test for the 11 Deep-dive Features

Preferences Toward Payment Modes for HWW Features

HWW Features: Willingness to Pay

HWW Features: Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand (PED)

HWW Features: Price Elasticity

Willingness to Pay for Vital Stat Monitoring

Willingness to Pay for Air Quality Map

Willingness to Pay for Cabin Viral Filtration (Filter)

Willingness to Pay for UV Air Sanitizer

Willingness to Pay for Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist

Willingness to Pay for Driver Drowsiness/Distraction Detection and Alarm

Willingness to Pay for Drunken Driving Detection and Alarm

Willingness to Pay for Automated and Customized Seat Positioning

Willingness to Pay for Mood-specific Infotainment

Willingness to Pay for Smart Seat

Willingness to Pay for Wellness/Comfort Seat

Preferred Control Option to Interact with Mood-specific Infotainment

Preferred Output/Feedback Mechanism for Driver Drowsiness

7. Digital Devices and Health-related Activities

Activities Respondents Engage in and Monitor at Least Once a Month

Activities Engaged in at Least Once a Month by Gender and Age

Device Usage for Private Applications

Device Usage for Private Applications by Country

8. Data Connectivity

Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealers

Customers' Reward/Compensation Expectations

Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealers by Age Group

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxi97l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets