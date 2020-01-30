European Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, 2020-2024 - PLA, Paper & Paperboard Substrate, Flexible Packaging, and Italy Lead Their Categories, Respectively

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Type (PLA, Starch, PBS, PHA), Substrate (Paper & Paperboard, Cellulose Films), Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Liquid Packaging) Country - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is expected to grow from USD 403 million in 2019 to USD 829 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



This report covers the European biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating based on type, substrate, application, and region. The study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Increasing demand from various packaging applications is expected to drive the biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating.



The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is driven by various factors, such as high demand from various packaging applications, such as rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and liquid packaging. The growth of these applications is likely to propel the market. However, the high cost of biodegradable polymers as compared to other polymers is likely to hinder the growth of the market.



The PLA segment is estimated to drive the European market during the forecast period.



The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on type into PLA, starch, PBS, PHA and others. Among these types, the PLA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. PLA can be safely used for the packaging of hot soup, coffee, and other hot beverages. It is often blended with starch to increase its biodegradability and reduce its cost.

The key applications of PLA used for extrusion coating are dairy containers, disposable tableware, agricultural mulch films, milk & juice cartons, and planter boxes. PLA is being adopted rapidly as it is easily available and economical to manufacture as compared with other biodegradable polymers.



The paper & paperboard substrate segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.



The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on substrate into paper & paperboard, cellulose films, and others. Among these, the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Paper & paperboard is lightweight, recyclable, low-cost, and has an added advantage of improving the visual appearance of a product. The market in this segment is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand from the packaging industry.



The flexible packaging application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The flexible packaging segment of the biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is the fastest-growing application. It is used in various industrial and consumer products. Many brands are shifting from rigid packaging to flexible packaging as it offers various advantages, such as longer shelf-life, low cost, consumer-friendliness, the capability of retaining the freshness of products, requirement of less energy, eco-friendliness, and others. In Europe, the demand for flexible packaging is expected to be driven by the food industry, specifically bakery and cereals segments of the industry.



The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating in Italy is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.



Italy is projected to be the fastest-growing country for biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating and is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the overall market during the forecast period. The demand in the country is driven by the use of flexible packaging for various products, such as biscuits, snacks, noodles, and pasta, among others. In addition, Italy also provided expansion opportunities for the major players in the market.

Bio-On (Italy) has started a new biodegradable and bioplastic production facility at Castel San Pietro Terme, Bologna (Italy). The new plant has been established to produce 100% natural and biodegradable special PHA bioplastics to be used in niche applications. In addition, Novamont S.P.A. (Italy) has started manufacturing compostable biopolymers in the Mater-Biopolymer plant (Italy), which will increase the production capacity by 40,000 tons to cater to the growth in demand for compostable and biodegradable products.



Competitive Landscape



The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating comprises major solution providers, such as NatureWorks LLC (US), BASF SE (Germany), Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Biotech (Germany), Novamont S.P.A. (Italy), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Toray Industries (Japan), Bio-On (Italy), and Plantic Technologies (Australia). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating

4.2 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Type

4.3 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Substrate and Country, 2018

4.4 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Food Packaging and Compostable Bags

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference to Eco-Friendly Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Biodegradable Polymers as Compared to Other Polymers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Applications of Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coating

5.2.3.2 Growing Market in the Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Performance Issues Related to Biodegradable Polymers

5.3 Biodegradable Polymers Market: Pricing Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 PLA (Polylactic Acid)

5.3.3 Starch

5.3.4 PBS (Polybutylene Succinate)

5.3.5 PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

5.3.6 Others



6 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PLA (Polylactic Acid)

6.2.1 The Largest Use of PLA is in the Packaging Industry

6.3 Starch

6.3.1 Starch Blends Offer Tensile Strength and Elongation, and These Properties are Boosting Their Demand

6.4 PBS (Polybutylene Succinate)

6.4.1 The Excellent Processability Capacity of PBS is Driving the Demand in the Market

6.5 PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

6.5.1 The Market in This Segment is Projected to Grow Rapidly as It Fully Complies With Bio-Based, Biodegradable, Compostable, Or Biocompatible Requirements

6.6 Others



7 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paper & Paperboard

7.2.1 Craft Paper, Bleached Paper, and Glassine Paper are Used in Extrusion Coating

7.3 Cellulose Films

7.3.1 Low Permeability to Greases, Air, Bacteria, and Oils are Driving the Demand for Cellulose Films as A Substrate for Extrusion Coating of Biodegradable Polymers

7.4 Others



8 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid Packaging

8.2.1 The Medical Industry is the Largest Consumer of Rigid Packaging

8.3 Flexible Packaging

8.3.1 The Food & Beverage Industry is Expected to Drive the Market in This Segment

8.4 Liquid Packaging

8.4.1 Dairy Food Products, Seasoning, Dressings, Sauces, and Beer & Soft Drinks Segments are Propelling the Demand for Liquid Packaging

8.5 Others



9 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Region (Europe)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Italy

9.2.1 The Reviving Economy is Favorable for the Market in the Country

9.3 France

9.3.1 Government Initiatives are Encouraging the Use of Bio-Based and Biodegradable Polymers in the Country

9.4 Spain

9.4.1 The Market is Gaining Traction in the Country With the Growth of the Packaging Industry

9.5 UK

9.5.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of Non-Biodegradable Polymers are Driving the Market

9.6 Germany

9.6.1 Flexible Packaging Application is Expected to Drive the Market for Biodegradable Polymers Used in Extrusion Coating

9.7 Rest of Europe



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.3 Joint Venture

10.3.4 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Natureworks LLC

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Total Corbion PLA

11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.5 Biome Bioplastics

11.6 Biotec

11.7 Toray Industries

11.8 Novamont S.p.A.

11.9 Plantic Technologies Ltd.

11.10 Bio-On S.p.A.

11.11 Additional Company Profiles

11.11.1 Succinity GmbH

11.11.2 Perstorp

11.11.3 The Mondi Group

11.11.4 Synbra Technology B.V.

11.11.5 Bio-Fed

11.11.6 Futerro

11.11.7 Aquapak Hydropolymers Ltd.

11.11.8 Clondalkin

11.11.9 Galactic S.A.

11.11.10 Kompuestos



