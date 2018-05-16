European Central Bank selects risk and treasury management solution from Openlink

As one of the world's largest supranational public financial institutions, the ECB serves Europe by maintaining price stability across 19 European Union countries that have adopted the Euro. The risk and treasury management system is a mission-critical initiative for the ECB. Openlink's solution will support all market operations linked to ECB's management of euro-denominated investment portfolio, decentralized management of the ECB's foreign reserves, and various monetary policy-driven asset purchase programs.

"We are proud to collaborate with the ECB as it further enhances its risk and treasury operations for the Eurosystem," said Bernard Delahaye, chief revenue officer of Openlink in EMEA. "Openlink is deeply committed to helping the ECB and other central banks evolve in step with regulatory changes, the need for advanced reporting and data analytics, and other market shifts."

Public financial institutions face heightened compliance and reporting requirements and must establish new ways of working to handle enormous volumes of data and an extensive universe of instruments. This includes straight-through processing (STP) and more frequent due diligence, stress testing, and credit and market risk checks.

Openlink has won the Central Banking Award for "Risk Management Services Provider of the Year" for two consecutive years.

