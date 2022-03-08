European CEO magazine names Sam Cinkir Chief Executive Officer the Year in the Cosmetic Healthcare Industry

LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Cinkir, head of Este Medical Group, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Year in the Cosmetic Healthcare Industry by European CEO magazine.

Cinkir founded the cosmetics company in 2015, investing his life savings and making it his mission to make hair, face and skin treatments "previously only available to the top one percent" more affordable and open to "everyone."

The group is now the UK's leading skin and hair specialist with a market value of £40m, serving more than 2,000 patients a day. It offers non-surgical solutions for hair, face and body across the UK and beyond, with clinics in Birmingham, London, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Sutton Coldfield.

European CEO chose Cinkir for the award in recognition of his innovative approach to the cosmetics industry and his bold leadership strategy, which puts the emphasis on staff wellbeing and career development.

"I employ some of the nicest, most experienced staff, but I don't only look at their experience," said Cinkir. "I also look at their personality."

The company is known for its customer-centric approach as well as its focus on making treatments more accessible.

"I am honoured to win the European CEO award," said Cinkir. "My dream is for Este Medical Group to continue to expand and to open new branches in cities across the world. I want to inspire others by sharing my experience of success; life will throw many obstacles at you, but if you stay true to your dreams and your vision, anything is possible."

As well as offering treatments in the UK, the group has branches in Dhaka, Milan and Bucharest and provides plastic surgery procedures and hair transplants from its outpost in Istanbul.

Cinkir aims to open another 30 branches in the UK in the coming years, including a hospital for surgical needs to extend the company's reach further, with an ambitious goal of becoming the UK's biggest cosmetics company in the next five years.

Read more about Cinkir and the story behind Este Medical Group here

