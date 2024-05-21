European CEO names Evgen Belousov Chief Executive Officer of the year in the iGaming industry

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evgen Belousov, head of iGaming provider GR8 Tech, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Year in the iGaming Industry by European CEO magazine.

Belousov launched GR8 Tech in January 2023, offering "tailored, flexible and scalable" sportsbook and casino platform and other products for operators in the iGaming industry. The company currently has clients in Africa, Asia and Europe, and offers more than 50 sports on its sportsbook platform, providing betting options on more than 25,000 daily events.

In an article for European CEO, Belousov credited a strong company culture and standout team for the firm's success. "When it comes to company culture, we believe in leading by example," he said.

"Our C-level team are outstanding professionals with a clear vision of where they want the company to be in the future, but they're also approachable and open, making sure everyone is on the same page about the company's progress and next steps. We focus on creating an excellent working environment backed by strong performance, and this undoubtedly resonates with people."

Confirming Belousov's statements, GR8 Tech has recently received the award for Best Workplace at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024, held in São Paulo, Brazil.

Belousov also highlighted the firm's strategy in addressing key industry challenges – including data issues and regulatory requirements – alongside its ambitions to change perceptions around sportsbooks more generally.

"One of the interesting challenges we've seen has come from the idea that sportsbooks aren't that lucrative," he said.

"We've tried to change this stereotype with a high-performance sportsbook platform that's designed to bring tangible financial results for its operators within their first 12 months. Transforming the industry's conventional view of sportsbooks isn't a trivial thing, but we're confident in our ability to deliver and change the norm."

Belousov also outlined plans to further expand the company's operations, branching into Latin America and further into Asia with the aim of eventually becoming the "go-to provider for iGaming operators."

"We believe success depends on whether a business is ready to take advantage of the challenges and opportunities," he told European CEO. "We're ready to do just that."

You can read more about GR8 Tech's strategy and Belousov's approach to leadership in the full article on European CEO's website.

Contact information

World News Media

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

[email protected]

SOURCE World News Media