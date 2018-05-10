European Chocolate Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Chocolates and Growing Trend of Clean Labeling

The chocolate market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Chocolate Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report is limited to chocolate products that are consumed as confections in Europe. Chocolates are available in packaging variants like countlines, boxed assortments, and molded bars.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand and popularity for dark chocolate and organic chocolate. The preference and purchase volume of dark chocolate in Europe is increasing among consumers as it helps in improving the cardiovascular health, blood flow, and cognitive functions. This is resulted from the presence of cocoa flavonoids in high concentration.

One trend in the market is rising trend of premiumization. Factors such as ingredients, authenticity, packaging, brand experience, provenance, and price of these premium chocolate products influences the buying behaviour of consumers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing threat from substitute products and increasing product recalls. The increasing number of product recalls from leading chocolate vendors has not only been instrumental in deterring consumers from opting for chocolates but has also been one of the major reasons behind the declining per capita consumption of chocolate in major reasons behind the declining per capita consumption of chocolate in major European countries.

Key vendors

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

Ferrero

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestle

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Milk chocolate market in Europe



Dark chocolate market in Europe



White chocolate market in Europe



Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: COMPARISON BY REGION



Market opportunity by region

Comparison by country

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by country

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing influence of online retailing

Rising trend of premiumization

Increasing demand for gluten-free chocolates and growing trend of clean labeling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkmbxn/european?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-chocolate-market-2018-2022-increasing-demand-for-gluten-free-chocolates-and-growing-trend-of-clean-labeling-300645698.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

