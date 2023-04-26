European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products Provides Positive Opinion on INOVIO's Application for Orphan Drug Designation for INO-3107

European Commission to review and make a final decision, expected late May 2023

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that the European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) has provided a positive opinion on INOVIO's application for orphan drug designation in the European Union (EU) for INO-3107. INO-3107 is the company's product candidate that may contribute to the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP). The opinion is now with the European Commission, which will provide a final decision on the application within 30 days.

Orphan designation is for medicines in development for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of rare diseases that are life-threatening or very serious. The Orphan Medicinal Products Regulation (Regulation (EC) No 141/2000) defines an orphan medicinal product as one intended for diseases affecting fewer than 5 in 10,000 people across the EU.

RRP is a debilitating and rare disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and/or HPV-11. RRP is characterized by the development of small, wart-like growths, or papillomas, in the respiratory tract. While papillomas are generally benign, they can cause severe, life-threatening airway obstruction and respiratory complications. RRP can also significantly affect quality of life for patients by affecting the voice box, limiting the ability to speak effectively. Surgery to remove papillomas is the standard of care for RRP; however, the papillomas often grow back because the underlying HPV infection has not been eradicated.

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

