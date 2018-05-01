European Cross-Laminated Timber Market 2018-2023 - Key Players are Stora Enso, KLH, Binderholz, Mayr Melnhof and Hasslacher

The European CLT market reached a value of around US$ 494 Million exhibiting a CAGR of around 16% during 2010-2017.



CLT represents an inexpensive, flexible and time-saving substitute to conventional construction materials such as concrete, steel and masonry. This is a result of the prefabrication of CLT according to the desired dimensions and shapes which reduces on-site waste as well as saves installation time.



Moreover, it represents an environment-friendly and sustainable building material as it is made of wood. CLT panels also help in reducing the amount of carbon dioxide present in the environment by trapping more than 1500 kg of CO2 per ton. The manufacturing and transportation of CLT produce lesser pollution as compared to the conventional building materials.



One of the major factors which has facilitated the demand for CLT in the European region is the green building movement which requires constructors to use sustainable and eco-friendly construction material. Amendments in the International Building Code 2015 allowing the use of CLT for large building has also helped in expanding the market. Enhanced marketing and increasing awareness about the advantages of CLT along with improved distribution channels represent some of the other growth inducing factors.



As a result, the European CLT market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 1.1 Billion by 2023.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Stora Enso, KLH, Binderholz, Mayr Melnhof and Hasslacher.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 European Cross Laminated Timber Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Country

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Countries



7 Market by Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Educational Institutes

7.3 Government Buildings

7.4 Commercial Space



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Production Capacities of Key Players



9 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Machinery Pictures

10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.12 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



Stora Enso

KLH

Binderholz

Mayr Melnhof

Hasslacher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jl6lg/european?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-cross-laminated-timber-market-2018-2023---key-players-are-stora-enso-klh-binderholz-mayr-melnhof-and-hasslacher-300640052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

