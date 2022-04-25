European Data Centre Market Report 2022: Spain Set to Challenge the Established Data Centre Metros Markets

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reshaping the European Data Centre Market - 2022 and beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies the Top 10 Trends in the European third-party Data Centre market. The research highlights the rapid increase in Data Centre capacity and revenues taking place in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The analyst identifies the Top 10 key trends taking place over the next 4-year period impacting Data Centres. The report provides a forecast for Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP), Data Centre Pricing & Data Centre Revenues across the region and identifies the largest key Data Centre city Metro Markets.



The key findings are:

The largest markets are the UK, Germany , the Netherlands and France :

, and : The main growth in Data Centre capacity will take place in Tier 2 Metro Markets

New Hyperscale Data Centres are being introduced that will transform the Tier 2 Metro Markets

Data Centre supply is being boosted by new Private Equity investment

European Data Centre revenues are forecast to increase by more than 60% over the 4 year period to 2026

The impact of the demand for Data Centre Power is creating serious environmental concerns

Spain is the Data Centre market (dominated by the Madrid Metro) which will start to challenge the established Metro markets

As European Data Centre markets reach maturity there is less space and power available for new facility developments. One solution is to expand Data Centres in lower cost Tier II markets where land is more widely available and power more abundant.



The Metro Markets outside of the established Data Centre hubs are attracting more large-scale investment. For example, Sines, located south of Lisbon in Portugal, is attracting up to USD $4.5 billion of private equity-led Data Centre investment in a new campus of up to 495 MW of power when complete.



Finally, the new report highlights the advantages of the Nordics region as a location for power hungry applications - with abundant low-cost renewable energy available addressing environmental concerns using free cooling in a cool climate providing a reduced PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) ratio than for the other traditional Metro Markets.





Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - The key Top 10 trends

The continued rise of Data Centre capacity in the German market, particularly in Frankfurt

The growth in new City Metro Markets around Europe

The dilemma facing the planning of new Data Centres in Europe

The emergence of Private Equity investment in the European Data Centre market

The acceleration of Acquisitions & Mergers (A&M) in the Data Centre space in Europe

The importance of sustainability for the Data Centre facility in Europe

The energy usage of Data Centres is pinpointing potential energy shortages in Europe

The growth of Data Centre Metros & the Data Centre City clusters in Europe

The future changes in Data Centre technology will be crucial in expansion & sustainability

Projecting the European Data Centre market in 2030 - the key forecast changes over the period



Section 2: The second section is mainly quantitative and provides a detailed analysis based on a four-year forecast from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 for the following key EMEA region Data Centre metrics

Data Centre space (as measured by Data Centre raised floor space in m2)

Data Centre power (as measured by Data Centre Customer Power - or in MW - as delivered to the customer equipment or IT load)

Data Centre pricing (as measured by rack space rental (based on a 19" 42u rack with power supply but excluding the actual power used), m2 space rental & kW rental - shown in Euro p/m. excl. tax)

Data Centre annual rentals - shown in Euro per annum

Data Centre power (in kWH) in Euro without tax or VAT.

