European Debut: MINISO Unveils Its Innovative 'MINISO LAND' - A Pioneering IP-scenerio Retail Concept

MINISO LAND is a scenario-based IP co-branded collection store that brings the world's favorite IPs to life in exciting new ways. From MINISO's new Harry Potter collection to popular collaborations with Sanrio, Snoopy, and Disney, the store's design creates a unique and unforgettable way to shop and play in a scenario-based environment. The store has individual IP zones across two floors including Stitch and Harry Potter, with more than 6,000 different products to explore, of which roughly 70% are IP collaboration products.

Besides the brand's amazing IP collections, the 1100m2 store is home to MINISO's diverse range of products, from blind boxes and plushies, to fragrances, cosmetics, stationary and more.

The new flagship store brings MINISO's Joy Philosophy to Gran Via – one of the world's busiest commercial thoroughfares – just in time for the holiday season. From the street, the store stands out with an eye-catching 20-meter Sanrio-inspired glass exterior façade. Inside the store, shoppers can explore a blind box zone, cosmetic and fragrance areas, a large claw machine experience area, a white Penpen penguin bathroom, a Penpen Madrid tree-hugging design, and a special Callao street view photo spot – highlights that are perfectly curated for capturing and sharing on social media.

In the build up to the store's grand opening, MINISO's beloved Penpen mascots toured the city, bringing joy to the capital's famous landmarks from Cibeles Palace and Callao Square to Preciados, Puerta Del Sol and more.

"We're thrilled to open a new MINISO flagship store in the heart of Madrid's vibrant Gran Via commercial district, and to bring our MINISO LAND store format to Spain for the first time," said Vincent Huang, General Manager of MINISO Overseas distributor markets and Vice President. "IP collaborations are a key strategic category for MINISO. This high-level store format perfectly showcases our highly popular IP collections, especially beloved by Spanish consumers, putting interest-driven consumption and experience-driven retail at the heart of the in-store experience, while embodying MINISO's 'life is for fun' attitude."

The expansion of MINISO's MINISO LAND store format is rooted in its ambition to become the world's leading IP design retail group. The first MINISO LAND opened in Shanghai, China, in October, creating a huge buzz and breaking the brand's sales record. The exciting format showcases the brand's IP products while making shopping an event to be enjoyed and shared.

The opening of this store on Madrid's Gran Via is the latest opening as MINISO pursues rapid expansion across Europe and globally. As of the end of September 2024, MINISO has approximately 7,200 stores globally, of which 260 are in Europe. In Spain, the brand currently has stores in Madrid in Fuencarral, in Barcelona at Westfield La Maquinista and in Malaga at Plaza Mayor. In the coming year, MINISO will continue to bring its memorable and exciting in-store experiences and joyful products to more of the world's iconic locations.

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

