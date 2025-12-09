MINISO Launches First Italian Collectible Toy Store in Milan's Corso Buenos Aires

Set in the vibrant center of Corso Buenos Aires, the store benefits from steady foot traffic and a mix of fashion retailers that attract both locals and visitors. Its convenient access from Milan Central Station and proximity to major city landmarks create an ideal environment for a concept rooted in creativity, design, and playful expression.

Inside the store, more than 200 curated products line the shelves, from popular vinyl plush blind boxes and other themed blind boxes to plush toys and bag charms. The selection brings together some of the most sought-after licensed IPs from China and around the world, including fan favorites from Disney, such as Toy Story and Stitch, as well as Sanrio characters, Care Bears and One Piece. Among the launch highlights, MINISO's Zootopia-themed collection made its first-ever appearance in Italy, featuring a full range of products including vinyl plush, collectible blind boxes, themed charms and accessories. The comprehensive lineup offers enthusiasts an opportunity for one-stop exploration and collection, catering to both casual consumers and devoted fans.

The store's design further elevates the experience, featuring a striking blue-and-yellow color palette that creates a bright, modern, and energetic atmosphere. A giant Stitch figure transforms the storefront into a distinctive visual landmark. Inside, a large installation of MINISO's signature IP, YOYO, anchors the interior, alongside themed zones dedicated to trending characters. The Zootopia-themed section, designed with playful details and photo-friendly backdrops, quickly became a top draw and sparked active social sharing.

The opening day attracted more than three hundred fans who arrived early, energized by limited-edition goodie bags, exclusive discounts, and on-site interactions. The strong turnout made the new store an immediate highlight of the neighborhood and drove notable engagement among young consumers.

Beyond its retail presence, the store marks an important step for the collectible toy category in Italy. As interest in pop culture collectibles rises, young consumers are increasingly turning to physical spaces that offer more than a transactional shopping experience. MINISO's Milan store addresses this shift by providing an environment that blends product discovery, visual storytelling, and emotional connection. It creates a place where fans can express their interests, share experiences, and enjoy the thrill of unboxing and discovering new collectibles. Through this approach, the brand aims to deepen its connection with Gen Z consumers, for whom collectible toys often serve as both personal expressions and social touchpoints.

Since entering the Italian market in 2021, MINISO has accelerated its expansion, building a nationwide presence with nearly 70 stores across Italy, including Centro Commerciale Fiordaliso (Rozzano), Fiumara Mall (Genova), Parco Commerciale Da Vinci (Rome), and TO DREAM Shopping Center (Turin). Across Europe, the brand reached 337 stores by the end of September 2025, further solidifying its position in key regional markets.

Looking ahead, MINISO plans to further strengthen its footprint in Italy. New flagship stores with larger footprints and elevated concepts are planned for cities including Milan, Rome, Florence, and Turin. These upcoming locations aim to deliver richer brand experiences while bringing an expanded range of design-driven, high-quality, and accessibly priced products to Italian consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841564/MINISO_Opens_Italy_s_First_Collectibel_Toy_Store_on_Corso_Buenos_Aires__Milan.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841565/Shoppers_browse_and_select_products_inside_the_MINISO_store.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841566/Crowds_of_enthusiastic_shoppers_attended_the_grand_opening_of_MINISO_s_new_store_in_Milan.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841567/MINISO_s_new_store_on_Corso_Buenos_Aires__featuring_its_proprietary_IP__YOYO.jpg

