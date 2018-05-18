European Demand Response (DR) Market 2017-2025: Growth Opportunities in IoT-enabled Building Services, Data Analytics and Cloud & Business Models

Demand Response (DR) is a mechanism to alter changes in patterns in electricity consumption by consumers through pricing signals and incentives, thereby reducing peak demand and strengthening grid flexibility. DR covers intentional modifications on the customer's electricity usage patterns via altering the time of use and duration of use.

DR has traditionally been divided into price-based programs and incentive-based programs. DR is in its nascent stage in Europe with sporadic pilot programs underway in the residential sector. Experts opine that DR can achieve close to 40% of EU's 2020 targets concerning energy savings and Carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reductions.

However, a deterrent for implementation is the development of infrastructure within Europe. Penetration of smart meters, which is a key enabler of DR, is still low, although it is accelerating. Although it does not have a direct impact on demand response, the potential still is inhibited, as only a small proportion of customers will have even base infrastructure.

This is a high-growth opportunity market that will materialise steadily over the next decade. DR initiatives enable real-time analysis of customer demand trends and allow the generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure to react accordingly.



Growth in this market means that utilities will increasingly invest in innovative technologies and predictive tools to reduce power generation costs as well as grid failures and outages. New communication technologies and supportive government regulations are imperative for the integration of DR into the future energy system. This study provides a market analysis of the European demand response market.



The market analysis includes revenue forecasts, discussion on the competitive structure, and market share analysis. The base year of the study is 2017 with forecast period from 2018 to 2025.



Key Issues Addressed

What is demand response (DR)? How does it work? What are the benefits of DR?

What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the European DR market? How do consumers participate in the DR market?

Who are the aggregators? What is their role in the European DR market?

Who are the players in the DR supply chain? How much will the European DR market be worth in 2025? Which areas will offer the best opportunities for growth?

What is the current state of DR in key European countries? How it is projected to grow in the future across Europe ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Key Trends That Would Drive the Growth of DR in Europe

Competitive Factors and Assessment

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Scenario Europe

So, What is Demand Response?

What are the Values/Services Provided by DR?

Classification of DR

How do Customers Participate in Demand Response?

Customer Segmentation

Aggregators

Aggregator's Role

Value Chain for Demand Response

Key Trends that Would Drive the Growth of DR in Europe

DR Business Models

Market Definition

Market Overview - Specific Exclusions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - EUROPEAN DEMAND RESPONSE MARKET

European DR Market Drivers

European DR Drivers Explained

European DR Market Restraints

European DR Restraints Explained

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - EUROPEAN DR MARKET

Revenue Forecast - European DR Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion

European DR Market - Customer Segment Forecast Discussion

5. COUNTRY PROFILES

Current State of the European DR Market

The UK

France

Germany

Belgium

The Netherlands

Finland

Austria

Spain

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

DR Market Ecosystem

Competitive Factors and Assessment

DR Service Providers in Europe

Restore

Flexitricity

Origami Energy

E.ON Connecting Energies

7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Building Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3 - Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. THE LAST WORD

9. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



ABB

REStore

E.ON Connecting Energies

Dexma

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Origami Energy

Flexitricity

