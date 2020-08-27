European Endpoint Security Market Analysis 2020 with Analysis of Key Companies Including Microsoft, ESET, Kaspersky and SentinelOne
Aug 27, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Endpoint Security Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data breaches are inevitable in the enterprise space, and endpoints continue to be a popular vector of cyberattacks. In response, endpoint security tools have evolved from signature-based antivirus to advanced endpoint security solutions.
Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices such as laptops, desktops, netbooks, tablets, servers, IoT devices, and smartphones from malware, cyberattacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft.
Traditionally, endpoint security comprised 2 segments, namely endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools. Over the past 2 years, many vendors have combined EPP and EDR capabilities in a single platform, resulting in the birth of next-generation endpoint security tools.
The Radar indicates companies' market positioning through growth and innovation scores. The write up presents profiles for all the companies marked on the Radar. The report analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria. Leading participants are then positioned, and these include Microsoft, McAfee, ESET, and Kaspersky. Companies that garner top scores on both the growth and the innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. The Radar
- The Radar: European Endpoint Security Market
- The Radar: Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- Microsoft
- McAfee
- ESET
- Kaspersky
- Sophos
- Cisco
- CrowdStrike
- F-Secure
- Panda Security
- Tanium
- Check Point
- Webroot
- BeyondTrust
- Cyberbit
- SentinelOne
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Radar
- The Radar Empowers the CEO'S Growth Team
- The Radar Empowers Investors
- The Radar Empowers Customers
- The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoj4fp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets