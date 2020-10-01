European Flexible Packaging Market Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2020-2025 - Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging and Demand for Lightweight Products is Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European flexible packaging market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025. The European flexible packaging market is likely to grow on account of fast economic growth and high disposable incomes during the forecast period. The competitive edge lies with vendors that have technologically advanced equipment and can deliver on aseptic, retort, anti-counterfeit, and child-resistant packaging. The healthy growth of end-users, such as coffee, pet food, and fresh foods, has driven production higher. The demand from Western Europe, which is considered as the mature market with high disposable personal incomes, has been high for flexible packing.



Similarly, the demand from Eastern Europe is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of an increase in the purchasing power of customers. In the aftermath of the COVID-19, the global flexible packaging market growth is expected to witness a supply chain disruption on account of the voluntary shutdown of factories or authorities enforced lockdown. And Europe seems no exception. Almost 70% of the demand in Europe comes from the food and beverage segment. The luxury personal goods sector, home care applications, oils & lubricants, and other non-food sectors are expected to witness a decline in the Q2 and Q3, 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe flexible packaging market during the forecast period:

Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Increase in Adoption of Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging

Growth in the E-commerce Industry

Demand for Lightweight Products

The study considers the present scenario of the European flexible packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Insights by Vendors



Small and medium enterprises dominate a vast segment of the Europe flexible packaging market. Large players have been aggressively adopting an inorganic growth strategy to expand their operations in many regions. They have technological strength and high-volume product lines that have helped offset the cost variations. The smaller companies focus on customization, as the competition in the market is mainly based on two aspects - features and price. The market has witnessed many M&A transactions in the last few years; the consolidation is expected to grow, especially in Europe further.



Key Vendors

Amcor

Mondi

Sonoco

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki

Other Vendors

RPC Group

Permatex

Ahlstrom

Greif

Westrock

Smurfit Kappa

Alu Flex Pack

ProAmpac

Wipak Group

Saica

Etapak

Bischof+klein

Innovia Films

Uflex

Coveris

Alinvest

Danaflex

Eurofoil

WZ Packaging

WIPF - Innovative Packaging Solutions

Walki

Symetal

Krajcar Pack

ITP

Gascogne Flexible

Schur Flexibles

Schmid and Folien

RKW

Pouch Partners

Perlen Packaging

Aran Group

Goglio Packaging

Aluberg

Kleiner Flexible Packaging,

Carcano

Key Market Insights



The analysis of the Europe flexible packaging market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

