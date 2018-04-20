European Full Service Long Term Material Handling Equipment Rental Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Caterpillar, Cramo, Jungheinrich, Loxam, Ramirent, Sarens & Toyota

About Full Service Long Term Material Handling Equipment Rental

The full service long term material handling equipment rental market in Europe will post a revenue growth of more than USD 2523 million by 2022.



The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Equipment used in major industries such as manufacturing and construction for the effective handling of materials is called material handling equipment. Such equipment is used to transport, handle, and store materials effectively. Sometimes, industries prefer to rent such equipment. Full-service long-term rental services provide equipment on rent for a minimum period of 12 months. The services exclude operator costs.



One trend in the market is increasing focus on AGVs. The increasing popularity of AGVs is due to the adaptability of this technology. AGVs can eliminate the hassle of adjusting physical barriers. Using an autonomous system provides benefits such as routing decisions based on real-time feedback of environmental conditions and the ease of navigational adjustments and control.



According to the report, one driver in the market is high initial investment and maintenance cost. A material handling equipment requires constant technical support and maintenance for it to operate efficiently. The maintenance cost of industrial trucks such as pallet trucks and forklifts can be high in the construction and manufacturing industries as they are exposed to hazardous conditions regularly, which accelerates the wear and tear and cause severe damage.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainty over Brexit to impact end-user industries. Britain's decision to part ways from the EU is at a cost. While the negotiations for the post-Brexit scenario are still underway, there are uncertainties that have impacted various industries and resulted in the delay of various investments in the UK and other parts of the EU. Since the full-service long-term material handling equipment rental market considers construction and agriculture as the key end-user industries, there could be several impacts of Brexit on these industries.



Key vendors

Caterpillar

Cramo

Jungheinrich

Loxam

Ramirent

Sarens

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Forklifts and telehandlers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cranes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hoists - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Key leading countries

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus on AGVs

Adoption of telematics in construction

Technological developments

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



