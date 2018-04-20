European Full Service Long Term Material Handling Equipment Rental Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Caterpillar, Cramo, Jungheinrich, Loxam, Ramirent, Sarens & Toyota

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Full Service Long Term Material Handling Equipment Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About Full Service Long Term Material Handling Equipment Rental
The full service long term material handling equipment rental market in Europe will post a revenue growth of more than USD 2523 million by 2022.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Equipment used in major industries such as manufacturing and construction for the effective handling of materials is called material handling equipment. Such equipment is used to transport, handle, and store materials effectively. Sometimes, industries prefer to rent such equipment. Full-service long-term rental services provide equipment on rent for a minimum period of 12 months. The services exclude operator costs.
One trend in the market is increasing focus on AGVs. The increasing popularity of AGVs is due to the adaptability of this technology. AGVs can eliminate the hassle of adjusting physical barriers. Using an autonomous system provides benefits such as routing decisions based on real-time feedback of environmental conditions and the ease of navigational adjustments and control.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high initial investment and maintenance cost. A material handling equipment requires constant technical support and maintenance for it to operate efficiently. The maintenance cost of industrial trucks such as pallet trucks and forklifts can be high in the construction and manufacturing industries as they are exposed to hazardous conditions regularly, which accelerates the wear and tear and cause severe damage.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainty over Brexit to impact end-user industries. Britain's decision to part ways from the EU is at a cost. While the negotiations for the post-Brexit scenario are still underway, there are uncertainties that have impacted various industries and resulted in the delay of various investments in the UK and other parts of the EU. Since the full-service long-term material handling equipment rental market considers construction and agriculture as the key end-user industries, there could be several impacts of Brexit on these industries.
Key vendors
- Caterpillar
- Cramo
- Jungheinrich
- Loxam
- Ramirent
- Sarens
- TOYOTA INDUSTRIES
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Forklifts and telehandlers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cranes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hoists - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Key leading countries
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Benelux
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing focus on AGVs
- Adoption of telematics in construction
- Technological developments
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gphmv8/european_full?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-full-service-long-term-material-handling-equipment-rental-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-caterpillar-cramo-jungheinrich-loxam-ramirent-sarens--toyota-300633691.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article