European Furniture Markets Report 2022 with Profiles of Almost 2,000 Players

The furniture industry in Europe report contains all the main statistics and indicators useful to analyze the furniture sector in Europe and in 30 European countries.
EUROPEAN FURNITURE MARKET OUTLOOK
- The first part of this study goes in-depth into the role of Europe in the global furniture context with historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, and trade), the European furniture production performance and future perspectives, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of manufacturers (labor cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, innovations, recycling, sustainability, and circularity), imports penetration, exports orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.
- The European furniture market potential and development insights: future perspectives of the furniture sector in Europe, furniture market forecasts up to 2023.
- The Furniture manufacturing system and trends in the development of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture) with trends in furniture sub-segments.
- The competitive system in Europe, with the recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, mergers, and acquisitions.
- The Top furniture manufacturers in Europe: the competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover, and the number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.
- This part also comments on the most recent challenges affecting the furniture industry, like the impact of the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the strategies implemented by the leading furniture manufacturers and suppliers, the supply chain disruptions, and the price increase.
COUNTRY ANALYSIS: 30 COUNTRY REPORTS
- Market outline and macroeconomic trends
- Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2016-2021
- Comparison with the European furniture sector: country rankings on production, consumption, imports, and exports
- Furniture market forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Consumption by region (when available)
- Trading partners: the origin of furniture imports and furniture exports destination
- Value of furniture consumption and production by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, and other furniture)
- Manufacturing system: number of furniture firms, and size
- Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers
Around 1950 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, general email address-when available- and website.
Types of furniture covered: Office furniture, Upholstered furniture, Non-upholstered seats, Kitchen furniture, Bedroom furniture, Dining and living room furniture, and Other Furniture.
Key Topics Covered:
1. THE EUROPEAN FURNITURE SECTOR
- Recent challenges affecting the furniture industry
- The impact on the European furniture industry of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis
- The supply chain disruptions and price increases
- The role of Europe in the global furniture context
- Europe and the rest of the world. Furniture production, consumption, exports, imports
- The integration process within Europe
- International furniture trade, furniture exports by destination and origin of furniture imports
- The future perspectives for the EU furniture sector
- The European furniture production performance
- Description of the main furniture manufacturing countries (Italy, Germany, Poland, The United Kingdom, France)
- Factors affecting the competitiveness of EU furniture producers
- Lack of skilled employees
- Availability of raw materials and components
- Recycling, sustainability, and circularity
- Investment in technology machinery
- Innovation in materials and technologies
- The competitive system in Europe
- Recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, M&A
- The TOP 100 major European manufacturers. Ranking by total turnover
- European furniture market performance 2016-2021
- Market sources: national production, EU market integration and import flows
- Trade balance
- The growing degree of market openness
- The export orientation
- European furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture)
- Trends in furniture sub-segments: hybrid solutions and flat-pack furniture
2. COUNTRY ANALYSIS
- Market outline and macroeconomic trends
- Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture
- Country rankings
- Furniture market forecasts
- Consumption by region (when available)
- Trading partners
- Furniture consumption and production by segment
- Manufacturing system and Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers
3. SHORT PROFILES
- Activity
- Product portfolio
- Turnover range
- Employees range
- Email address and website
4. METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aquinos
- Ballingslov
- BRW Black Red White
- Cotta Collection
- Design Holding
- Ekornes
- Friul Intagli
- Hacker
- Howden Joinery
- IKEA
- Lifestyle Design
- Mandemakers Groep
- Natuzzi
- Nobia
- Nobilia
- Nolte
- Polipol
- Schmidt Groupe
- Schuller
- Segmuller
- Societe Fournier
- Steelcase
- Welle Holding
- Wren Kitchens
