European Furniture Retailing Industry Report 2020 - Market Performance Through 2009-2019, Import Penetration, Market Trends, Distribution Channels, Leading Retailers, and Forecasts to 2021
Feb 11, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furniture Retailing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Around one-fifth of world home furniture consumption takes place in Western Europe which makes it a large and profitable market boasting around 424 million consumers. Per capita spending on furniture purchases is higher than the world average.
Furniture Retailing in Europe offers a comparative analysis of the home furniture distribution in 13 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) with trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, data by country, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading home furniture retailers.
This study aims to explore the main structural changes affecting the sector (i.e. concentration process and the impact of large scale organized specialist distribution), the market share evolution of the home furniture distribution channels (i.e. independent furniture stores versus organized specialist distribution), country peculiarities, new approaches and strategies (i.e. multichannel marketing), policies and initiatives affecting the competition in the market and the leading furniture retailers.
Report Structure
Section One: Home furniture market performance and forecasts in Western Europe, demand determinants, home furniture consumption by segment, furniture market trends in prices and products, distribution channels structure and a selection of leading furniture retailers operating in Western Europe.
Section Two: For each country: home furniture market trends, furniture imports, furniture segments, furniture distribution channels, detailed company profiles of the leading furniture retailers operating on the reference markets. Profiles include data on total revenues, estimated home furniture revenues, employees and number of stores; type of retailing format; product specialization; brands; product portfolio; online sales; price range; other additional information. General contact details are also provided.
The publisher worked on an extensive data gathering, including market data and detailed figures for around 285 retailers (the main actors operating in Western Europe).
Over 500 furniture retailers and buying groups, of which 144 with detailed profiles are mentioned in the study.
Home furniture market is broken down by distribution channel: Organized specialist distributors (furniture chains, franchises, buying groups); Independent furniture retailers; Non specialist distributors (department stores, multi-stores, DIY, e-commerce); Other (direct sales and craftsmen).
Products included:
- Kitchen furniture
- Upholstered furniture
- Dining and living rooms
- Non-upholstered seats
- Bedrooms, Mattresses
- Other furniture
Timeframe considered: 2009-2019 (preliminary data) and market forecasts for 2020 and 2021.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Home furniture market performance 2009-2019
- Market dynamic (macro-economic indicators, furniture consumption at factory prices, home furniture consumption at retail prices, private consumption and GDP, construction Investments by sector)
- Countries overview (home furniture consumption at retail prices broken down by country)
- Furniture market forecasts 2020-2021
Import penetration
- Breakdown of Western European imports from extra-WE areas: Central Eastern Europe, Asia/Pacific and others
- Home furniture imports. Top 10 extra-WE home furniture suppliers
Home furniture segments
- Consumption by segment (Kitchen furniture Upholstered furniture, Bedroom furniture, Furniture for dining and living rooms, Mattresses, Non-Upholstered seats)
Market trends
- Prices and Products
Home furniture distribution channels
- Business demography, Retailer definition (pure and mixed businesses), Trends
- Home furniture consumption by distribution channel
- Market concentration and market shares of the top operators
Leading furniture retailers in Western Europe
- Breakdown by country, by retailing format, by product specialization, by online sales.
Selection of leading furniture retailers operating in Western Europe
ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark,
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The United Kingdom
For each considered country:
Home furniture market and performance
- Home furniture consumption at retail prices, Home furniture imports, Trend in home furniture prices
- Home furniture consumption by segment
Home furniture distribution channels
- Home furniture sales by distribution channel
Leading furniture retailers
- Profiles of leading furniture retailers
- Other furniture retailers operating in the country
Forecasts, demand determinants and market opportunities
Home furniture imports
