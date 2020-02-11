European Furniture Retailing Industry Report 2020 - Market Performance Through 2009-2019, Import Penetration, Market Trends, Distribution Channels, Leading Retailers, and Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furniture Retailing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Around one-fifth of world home furniture consumption takes place in Western Europe which makes it a large and profitable market boasting around 424 million consumers. Per capita spending on furniture purchases is higher than the world average.



Furniture Retailing in Europe offers a comparative analysis of the home furniture distribution in 13 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) with trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, data by country, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading home furniture retailers.



This study aims to explore the main structural changes affecting the sector (i.e. concentration process and the impact of large scale organized specialist distribution), the market share evolution of the home furniture distribution channels (i.e. independent furniture stores versus organized specialist distribution), country peculiarities, new approaches and strategies (i.e. multichannel marketing), policies and initiatives affecting the competition in the market and the leading furniture retailers.



Report Structure



Section One: Home furniture market performance and forecasts in Western Europe, demand determinants, home furniture consumption by segment, furniture market trends in prices and products, distribution channels structure and a selection of leading furniture retailers operating in Western Europe.



Section Two: For each country: home furniture market trends, furniture imports, furniture segments, furniture distribution channels, detailed company profiles of the leading furniture retailers operating on the reference markets. Profiles include data on total revenues, estimated home furniture revenues, employees and number of stores; type of retailing format; product specialization; brands; product portfolio; online sales; price range; other additional information. General contact details are also provided.



The publisher worked on an extensive data gathering, including market data and detailed figures for around 285 retailers (the main actors operating in Western Europe).



Over 500 furniture retailers and buying groups, of which 144 with detailed profiles are mentioned in the study.



Home furniture market is broken down by distribution channel: Organized specialist distributors (furniture chains, franchises, buying groups); Independent furniture retailers; Non specialist distributors (department stores, multi-stores, DIY, e-commerce); Other (direct sales and craftsmen).



Products included:

Kitchen furniture

Upholstered furniture

Dining and living rooms

Non-upholstered seats

Bedrooms, Mattresses

Other furniture

Timeframe considered: 2009-2019 (preliminary data) and market forecasts for 2020 and 2021.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Home furniture market performance 2009-2019

Market dynamic (macro-economic indicators, furniture consumption at factory prices, home furniture consumption at retail prices, private consumption and GDP, construction Investments by sector)

Countries overview (home furniture consumption at retail prices broken down by country)

Furniture market forecasts 2020-2021

Import penetration

Breakdown of Western European imports from extra-WE areas: Central Eastern Europe, Asia/Pacific and others

and others Home furniture imports. Top 10 extra-WE home furniture suppliers

Home furniture segments

Consumption by segment (Kitchen furniture Upholstered furniture, Bedroom furniture, Furniture for dining and living rooms, Mattresses, Non-Upholstered seats)

Market trends

Prices and Products

Home furniture distribution channels

Business demography, Retailer definition (pure and mixed businesses), Trends

Home furniture consumption by distribution channel

Market concentration and market shares of the top operators

Leading furniture retailers in Western Europe

Breakdown by country, by retailing format, by product specialization, by online sales.

Selection of leading furniture retailers operating in Western Europe



ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark ,

, Finland

France

Germany

Italy

The Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The United Kingdom

For each considered country:

Home furniture market and performance

Home furniture consumption at retail prices, Home furniture imports, Trend in home furniture prices

Home furniture consumption by segment

Home furniture distribution channels

Home furniture sales by distribution channel

Leading furniture retailers

Profiles of leading furniture retailers

Other furniture retailers operating in the country

Forecasts, demand determinants and market opportunities



Home furniture imports

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Argos

Bolia

Conforama

Dnisches Bettenlager

Dwell

El Corte Ingls

Fournier

Furniture Village

Habitat

Howden Joinery

IKEA

Interio

John Lewis

Jysk

Leiner-Kika

Maisons du Monde

Mondo Convenienza

Otto Living

Porta

Roche Bobois

Roller

Schmidt

Segmller

Sofology

Tejo

Wren Living

XXXLutz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2kill

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

