European Health and Fitness Market Analysis By Value, Membership, Club and Region 2022-2026: Growing Fitness Club Membership Penetration Rate and Evolution of Hybrid Gym Memberships

The European health and fitness market in 2021 was valued at US$22.94 billion. The market is expected to reach US$32.55 billion by 2026. The European health and fitness market growth is to be driven by key structural trends such as urbanization, public health promotion, fitness technology and employee well-being programs. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.



European Health and Fitness Market Dynamics:



Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting the health and fitness market is the growing fitness club membership penetration rate. People are getting more aware that exercise improves energy levels, decreases medical expenses, and likely increases longevity. In addition to this, people can also expect mental health improvements and more energy on a daily basis. Because of this, fitness has become a trend for millions of people, leading to a rapid increase in the fitness penetration rate. Despite the fact that the vast majority of people now live more sedentary lives, an increasing number of individuals are opting for a more proactive lifestyle. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as favorable demographic changes, the rise of lifestyle-related illnesses, an increasing number of social media users, growing personal disposable income, increasing obesity, and an increasingly-health conscious audience, etc.



Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, lack of skilled and professional trainers, the high cost of setting up a club, etc.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as the increasing adoption of virtual reality in training, growing use of fitness wearables, the evolution of hybrid gym memberships, technological advancements, etc. There is an increase in gyms offering hybrid memberships. Many traditional gyms are noticing that members want to have the option to work out either online or in-person. A hybrid gym offers the best of both worlds and includes a combination of in-person and online workout options. For example, a gym may offer in-person exercise classes that are also live-streamed or available on-demand for members who want to continue with home workouts. On the other hand, hybrid gyms help to reach more people. Therefore, the growing trend of market hybrid gym memberships is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

