European Hematology Association: A New Anti-CD22 CAR-T Immunotherapy Saved Life of Children With Leukemia

B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) is a fatal blood cell tumor that is usually treated with chemotherapy or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT), and CD19-CAR-T cell therapy has been successful in treating refractory or relapsed (r/r) B-ALL patients. However, some patients would become refractory to all these treatment options and relapse. In this study, we evaluated humanized CD22-CAR-T cell therapy as a treatment option for pediatric r/r B-ALL patients who failed multiple lines of treatment including allo-HCT and CD19-CAR-T cell therapy. Shanghai Yake Biotech company provided the lentiviral vector with a humanized anti-CD22 CAR design. We produced the CD22-CAR-T cells and conducted the clinical protocols in our hospital. The treatment is highly effective with an overall response rate (ORR) of 86.7% and complete remission (CR) rate of 80.0%. The response cases achieved progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 91.7% during a median follow-up of 108 (46-199) days. It also has excellent safety profile with minor side effects and no death. Our study shows that CD22-CAR-T cell therapy is a highly effective and safe treatment option for pediatric r/r B-ALL patients even after they failed CD19-CAR-T therapy and allo-HCT. It gives these otherwise untreatable patients a new hope.

Presenter: Dr Jing Pan

Affiliation: Beijing Boren Hospital, Beijing, China

Topic: EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF CD22-DIRECTED CAR-T CELL THERAPY IN 15 PEDIATRIC REFRACTORY OR RELAPSED B ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA PATIENTS.

Abstract S832 will be presented by Jing Pan on Saturday, June 16, 11:30-11:45 in Room A8.

