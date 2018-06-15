European Hematology Association: AHL2011: Outstanding Disease Control With a Minimized BEACOPP Exposure and Toxicity in Patients With Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma

Six cycles of BEACOPP provide a better long-term disease control than ABVD in advanced Hodgkin lymphoma but is associated to more frequent hematological toxicity and a higher risk of myelodysplasia/acute leukemia and infertility. The AHL2011 demonstrate that a de-escalation treatment with a switch from BEACOPP to ABVD is possible after two cycles of BEACOPP in most patients (84%) who reached a negative PET2 maintaining the same level of disease control and drastically reducing the risk of the treatment toxicity compared to patients who received the standard six cycles of BEACOPP. So, without any new drug, this approach based on the early response assessment using functional imaging (PET) improve the management of patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma, providing a better balance tolerability/efficacy of BEACOPP-based treatment and a better patient outcome (5y-PFS>85% and 5y-OS>95%) than ABVD.

Presenter: Dr Olivier Casasnovas

Affiliation: Department of Hematology, Dijon, France

Topic: FINAL ANALYSIS OF THE AHL2011 RANDOMIZED PHASE III LYSA STUDY COMPARING AN EARLY PET DRIVEN TREATMENT DE-ESCALATION TO A NOT PET-MONITORED STRATEGY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED STAGES HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

Abstract S110 will be presented by Olivier Casasnovas on Friday, June 15, 11:30-11:45 in Room A2.

