European Industry for Semiconductor Rectifiers to 2026 - Featuring Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric and Microchip Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market By Product Type (Single Phase and Three Phase), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power & Utility, Telecom & IT and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The semiconductor diode is utilized in power control and rectification. They also conduct current to flow in only one direction and hinders the current flow in the opposite direction by using the properties of the two distinct linked doped semiconductor materials. Currently, the most broadly used semiconductor is the Doped silicon. Semiconductor diodes are the basic component to the integrated circuits and discrete device technology and are utilized to carry out a broad range of isolation, switching, level shifting, signal processing, control, biasing, and conversion of AC to DC functions.



The growing demand for miniaturized electronic components is due to the changing technology which fulfills the increasing demand for compact consumer electronic goods. These compact electronic devices need smaller PCBs along with the more efficient electric parts like rectifiers, thyristors, diodes, and some other discrete electronic components in order to decrease the total power usage and secure the consumer appliances. There are semiconductor rectifiers like Schottky diode/rectifiers that offer a faster switching action and less forward voltage drop. These kinds of rectifiers are also utilized for voltage clamping. Schottky diode/rectifiers have high current density, which helps in preventing transistor saturation. Apart from these benefits, the concise design of semiconductor rectifiers makes them as powerful alternative for its usage in consumer electronic items. Thus, the miniaturization of electronic devices helps to grow the demand for semiconductor rectifiers in consumer electronic items.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Single Phase and Three Phase. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power & Utility, Telecom & IT and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., The Toro Company, Campbell Scientific, Inc., and Manx Technology Group.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market, by Product Type

1.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market, by Industry Vertical

1.4.3 Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

3.1 Europe Single Phase Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

3.2 Europe Three Phase Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country



Chapter 4. Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 Europe Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.3 Europe Power & Utility Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.4 Europe Telecom & IT Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.5 Europe Others Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

5.1 Germany Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.1.1 Germany Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.1.2 Germany Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.2 UK Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.2.1 UK Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.2.2 UK Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.3 France Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.3.1 France Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.3.2 France Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.4 Russia Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.4.1 Russia Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.4.2 Russia Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.5 Spain Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.5.1 Spain Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.5.2 Spain Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.6 Italy Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.6.1 Italy Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.6.2 Italy Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.7 Rest of Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.7.1 Rest of Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.7.2 Rest of Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.1.6 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.2.6 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Microchip Technology, Inc.

6.3.1 Company overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5 Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research and Development Expense

6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.6.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7.5 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Toshiba Corporation

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research and Development Expense

6.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8.6 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.10. The Toro Company

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.11 Campbell Scientific, Inc.

6.11.1 Company Overview

6.12 Manx Technology Group

6.12.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhfods

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

