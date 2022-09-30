European Innovation and Research Commissioner Visits Plug and Play HQ

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, will be traveling to Silicon Valley and visiting Plug and Play, a global innovation platform with offices throughout Europe, on Oct. 5. Also known as Europe's "Secretary of Innovation," Commissioner Gabriel will present the New European Innovation Agenda and meet with the world's top tech leaders and startup venture capitalists.

"We're excited to have Commissioner Gabriel visit our headquarters and be immersed in the innovation hub that is Silicon Valley to discuss the New European Innovation Agenda. Our offices in Europe will benefit from this new strategy as we continue to seek new ways to innovate European communities and economies with our global programs," said Seena Amidi, Director at Plug and Play Europe.

Mariya Gabriel is driving the design and implementation of the new European strategy for international cooperation, a Global Approach to R&I cooperation, and the New European Innovation Agenda focused on building a pan-European Innovation Ecosystem which was announced this past July.

The goal of the New European Innovation Agenda is to position the EU as a global powerhouse for deep tech innovation and startups. Commissioner Gabriel's visit will be focused on gathering better insights into how startups are disrupting sectors such as energy, agriculture, food, manufacturing, automotive, and real estate sectors.

Plug and Play has a long history of working with disruptive technologies, globally-leading corporations, universities, and governments, to name a few. The venture capital firm accelerates startups and consults corporations on innovation in 18+ industries from fintech and insurtech to sustainability and agtech. The European Commissioner will be meeting with Plug and Play executives to go over the new agenda, discuss startup entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley, and introduce this new strategy to innovation practitioners in Silicon Valley.

Commissioner Gabriel's efforts to create a technology ecosystem in Europe that fosters tech innovation and strengthens Europe's future competitiveness will likely open the door to new partnerships with Plug and Play Europe.

For more information visit:

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel Biography

New European Innovation Agenda

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Plug and Play Contacts

Alfredo Soria

Government Partnerships, Europe

E-mail: [email protected]

Natalia Olson-Urtecho

Director Government Partnerships

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play