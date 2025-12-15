NJ AI Hub selects Plug and Play to operate its regional AI Accelerator

WEST WINDSOR, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Artificial Intelligence Hub today announced that it will launch an AI Accelerator, powered by the global innovation platform Plug and Play, early next year.

The AI Accelerator will connect New Jersey's AI startups and higher-ed-affiliated entrepreneurs with mentors, investors and industry partners, and attract other world-class startups to the state.

Located at the Hub's facility in West Windsor, the accelerator will take advantage of New Jersey's sectoral strengths in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, smart infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, financial services, energy, materials, telecommunications and logistics. Plug and Play will run selected cohorts each year that support and help startups at all stages.

The AI Accelerator will strengthen New Jersey's position as a global innovation leader, said Liat Krawczyk, executive director of the NJ AI Hub. "This partnership with Plug and Play will unleash new technologies, foster powerful cross-sector collaborations, and speed AI innovations from concept to impact."

The Plug and Play partnership is the latest step forward in the NJ AI Hub's development, following the recent announcement that the Hub will be one of two sites worldwide to host the Microsoft Discovery platform, an advanced agentic AI and cloud technology that promises to help accelerate the pace of cutting-edge research and scientific discovery.

"Our team is committed to making New Jersey a global leader for AI. Due to its world-class research institutions, thriving talent base, and institutional support, all the pieces exist to bring this partnership to life. Michael Olmstead, Plug and Play's CRO, is leading our expansion with the NJ AI Hub to build an ecosystem where the most promising AI founders can innovate, scale, and make a real-world impact," said Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Amidi said the program will offer startups a robust suite of services dedicated to scaling AI ventures. This includes experienced mentorship, business model refinement, hands-on workshops, access to funding, and high-value introductions.

The AI Accelerator also leverages Plug and Play's global reach, including its network of 100,000-plus startups, more than 550 corporate partners, and 60 innovation hubs in over 25 countries. This network will be instrumental in attracting the top global AI startups to New Jersey, providing their teams with opportunities for collaboration and business development.

In addition to the AI Accelerator, the NJ AI Hub—founded by partners Princeton University, the State of New Jersey, Microsoft, and CoreWeave—will house an entrepreneur's co-working space, education and workforce development efforts, and community events such as workshops and AI policy discussions. The Hub is based in a 6,500-square-foot space in West Windsor.

"We are excited that the partnership with Plug and Play will enable the NJ AI Hub to catalyze AI innovation, including opportunities for faculty and students to turn their novel ideas into successful products and companies," said Princeton Provost Jennifer Rexford.

"Under Governor Murphy's leadership, New Jersey has strengthened its position as a national leader in AI innovation through forward-thinking initiatives like the NJ AI Hub," said New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan. "Plug and Play's Accelerator Program will add to existing collaborations with Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Princeton University to expand resources for entrepreneurs, boost startup creation, and catalyze innovative technology development."

"CoreWeave was founded and built in New Jersey, so we know firsthand the depth of talent here. This accelerator gives local innovators the resources, mentorship and infrastructure they need to flourish, and to innovate on both a national and global stage. We are proud to help create a pathway for the next generation of AI builders in our home state," said Corey Sanders, senior vice president of product at CoreWeave.

"Innovation flourishes when talented people are empowered with mentors and programs that help unlock their full potential," said Mike Egan, general manager of Microsoft TechSpark. "The NJ AI Hub Accelerator, powered by Plug and Play, is a testament to New Jersey's commitment to nurturing the next generation of AI leaders. At Microsoft we're proud to support this important work for New Jersey innovators and beyond."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We help our partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also run startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in 2000+ successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit Plug and Play.

