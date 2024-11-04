European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years

News provided by

Rigel Life Sciences

Nov 04, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROME, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The plan provides for a targeted strengthening of current assets, with clear objectives of optimizing the products portfolio, enhancing internal skills, strengthening of the brand and continuous innovation.

The ambitious initiative, illustrated by the Chief executive Officer Antonio Rachini, has instilled great interest among field experts Giovanni Scialò and Claudio Cafasso, who were present at the event and intend to invest in Rigel.

Also supporting this strategy Daniele Pandolfi will be part of the team, recognized expert in contamination's monitoring in aseptic environments, who will be the Global Development & Strategic Director starting November 4th. Pandolfi's extensive experience and his strategic vision for emerging markets is going to contribute in a significative way to Rigel's International Growth.

Founded in 2008, Rigel is a European group specialized in advanced solutions for contamination's control in aseptic environments, with applications in areas of high qualification like pharmaceutical production, healthcare sector and Aerospace. Amidst its advanced solutions, Rigel encloses systems for management, monitoring and validation of microbiologic and particles contamination levels in areas of controlled contamination, besides a complete range of portable instruments for HEPA filters' leak-test.
Moreover, Rigel is distributor for the national market of QC's consumables and production and it also has a ISO 17025 Calibration Accredited center.

With main locations in Rome and Milan, Rigel works through subsidiaries in France, Hungary, Turkey and United Arab Emirates, reinforcing its global presence and answering all the needs of a market in continuous evolution.

For further information, please write to Katia Chiari at the following address [email protected], +39 06 81915011 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546226/Rigel_Leading_solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rigel Life Sciences

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years

European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years

The plan provides for a targeted strengthening of current assets, with clear objectives of optimizing the products portfolio, enhancing internal...
Le leader européen du contrôle de la contamination a présenté les stratégies qui guideront son expansion mondiale au cours des cinq prochaines années lors de sa réunion stratégique annuelle

Le leader européen du contrôle de la contamination a présenté les stratégies qui guideront son expansion mondiale au cours des cinq prochaines années lors de sa réunion stratégique annuelle

Le plan prévoit un renforcement ciblé des actifs actuels, avec des objectifs clairs d'optimisation du portefeuille de produits, d'amélioration des...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics