European Market for Office & Commercial Furniture Supply Review: Distributor Expectations for 2020

Based on a survey launched on January 2020, that involved around one hundred office furniture distributors in Western Europe (dealers, distributors and e-tailers), this report offers the analysis of the furniture supply activity for small accounts in Europe and the use of e-commerce for the purchase of furniture, as online sales are expected to increase rapidly in the next few years especially among individuals and small accounts.



The perspective of this research includes not only office spaces, but a wider panorama of activities like furniture for small hotels, B&B, bar/restaurants, co-working and home offices, a market which is heavily in the hand of distributors (both small and large) due to its high fragmentation and the reduced average dimensions of the supplies.



The analysis concentrated on:

The supply for small accounts: customer segments, purchasing process, influencing factors.

E-commerce for commercial furniture: channel evolution, organization, products and budgets, shipment and delivery.

The office furniture market in Europe : recent sector's data.

Geographical coverage: Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden); Central Europe (Germany, Austria and Switzerland); Western Europe (Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK); Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain).

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY. Europe: Office and commercial furniture supply for small business and E-commerce

1.1. The Sample

1.2. Distributors expectations for 2020



2. SUPPLY TO THE SMALL BUSINESS SEGMENT

2.1. Large corporate or public office projects Vs Medium/small commitments by region and by kind of distributor (small or medium/large)

2.2. Small businesses Sales by segment (medium/small offices, private/home offices, co-working facilities, restaurants/bars, bed&breakfast/small hotels, retail stores), by region and prospects

2.3 The purchasing process. First approach, main factors that influence the purchase, promotion tools



3. THE E-COMMERCE

3.1 Strategies. The use of e-commerce

3.2 Web channels organizaton. E-commerce platforms and dedicated staff

3.3 E-commerce: most demanded products and average budgets

3.4 The online purchase. Main factors influencing the on-line purchase, shipment policy and delivery terms



4. OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET AND E-COMMERCE

4.1 Demand of office furniture in Europe and by country

4.2 International trade. Imports and Exports of office furniture by country and by segment (office furniture and office seating)

4.3 E-commerce for the furniture sector: a global picture

THE QUESTIONNAIRE

