European Market for Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches (Snus): The Launch of 27 New Brands of Nicotine Pouches in 2020 is Keeping Competition Fierce

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches (Snus): Complete European Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes a detailed EU market analysis and defines all the tobacco-free brands of nicotine pouches, also known as nicotine snus or nicopods. The analysis of tobacco-free nicotine pouches includes 46 brands marketed in the EU and, in particular, 327 products were studied that varied in flavor, nicotine strength, portion weight, average price. With the launch of 27 new brands of nicotine pouches from the beginning of 2020 year, the competition is getting fiercer.



Numerous limitations and restrictions are in place throughout the EU on the sale of oral tobacco products, the non-tobacco nicotine pouches brands have emerged as a popular alternative to tobacco-based portion pouch products. Niconovum AB was the first in the world to develop a smokeless nicotine-containing sachet, thus a new category of modern oral products emerged. These products come in the form of white in colour nicotine pouches that are placed under the lip. The idea of a new product was implemented in many European markets, and nicopods gained particular popularity in Sweden and Denmark.

The large tobacco manufacturers (BAT, JTI, Altria Group and Imperial Brands) appear to be adopting tobacco-free nicotine pouches as a focus of corporate harm reduction strategies, and accordingly, given the opportunity to switch existing smokers from cigarettes to oral products at profitable margins.



The shift in the trend of global consumption of nicotine products away from traditional flammable cigarettes is accelerating. In a few years, the category has featured hundreds of products with different tastes and nicotine content. By the end of 2019, the non-tobacco snus subcategory accounted for approximately 8.26% in volume terms of all snus.



With the launch of 27 new brands of nicotine pouches in 2020, the competition is getting fiercer. Companies are trying to position their brands as premium quality or environmentally responsible. Nevertheless, the companies continue to increase production volumes. In September 2020, BAT built a nicotine pouch factory in Hungary to boost production to more than 1 billion nicotine pouches in 2020 and a figure that is expected to triple next year.



At the same time, many private companies offer white label services (Nord Snus ApS, Alchem Europe SA, Enorama Pharma AB, Ministry of Snus A/S, TCF Group, Twinroll Service AB). The raised demand on nicotine pouches in 2020 was triggered by the ban on flavoured tobacco products in the EU and it continues to grow, as well as this category continues to evolve, demanding improvement and variety. The level of innovation in this segment is likely to increase in the short to mid-term with old and new companies coming up with new products and solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1. General Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches Industry Overview

1.1. Tobacco-free nicotine pouches definition

1.2. Tobacco-free nicotine pouches ingredients

1.3. New trends in the non-tobacco snus industry

1.4. Regulation in the EU region

1.5. Snus relative patents

1.6. Types of snus pouches by content

1.7. Types of nicotine pouches by size and shape

1.8. Snus packaging technology



2. EU Non-tobacco snus market analysis

2.1. Average weight of portion

2.2. Average quantity of portions per package

2.3. Average total net weight of portions in package

2.4. Labeled nicotine content per portion

2.5. Packages analysis

2.6. Flavor profiles analysis

2.7. Price range for tobacco-free snus

2.8. Brands ownership in the European nicotine pouch market

2.9 EU Customs statistics for tobacco-free snus by special HTS code



3. Conclusions



4. Appendix 1. Types of packaging boxes

4.1 Real designs

4.2 Concept designs



5. References





Companies Mentioned

4NX Ltd.

AG Snus

Alchem Europe SA

Altria Group

Amiral Tobacco AB

Another Snus Factory Stockholm AB

British American Tobacco

Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.

Enorama Pharma AB

Fedrs Sp.Z.o.o.

Fiedler & Lundgren AB

Flava Pouches Ltd.

Flavour Labs Ltd.

GN Tobacco Sweden AB

Gotlandssnus AB

Grenkem OU

HRJ Production OU

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco International

Kordula UAB

Mac Baren Tobacco Company A/S

Microzero AB

Ministry of Snus A/S

Niconovum AB

Nicopods EHF

Nord Snus ApS

Nordic Noir Holding Ltd.

Nordic Noir Sweden AB

Nordic Snus AB

Pleasure Smoking Co. ApS

Raa S AB

Skruf Snus AB

Sno No Tobacco Products AB

Swedish Match AB

TCF Group

The Art Factory AB

The Snus Factory Sweden

Twinroll Service AB

UAB N.G.P Empire Lithuania

Unisoil LLC

Vilosophy UK Ltd

Wellauer AG

XQS International AB

Zafari Life AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usldm3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

