European Medium & Heavy Truck Market 2019-2024 - Top Companies are Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco, & DAF
Jun 12, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2019-2024 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes as to how the industry OEMs are positioned and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving trucking landscape based on a comprehensive analysis of their strategies & plans.
The report analyzes the European (EU 30+EFTA) Medium & Heavy truck market in a unique, 3 tiered methodology with the initial sections focusing on market size & competitive landscape followed by the middle sections focused on in-depth analysis of the OEMs with strategy as the core pivot. The last section focuses on analyzing key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to the medium horizon.
The European medium & heavy truck market has been on a roll over the recent years with the EU economy revving up providing traction to freight movement & capacity utilization across operators while driving up service & maintenance activity & revenues for the European industry OEMs, some of whom are leading global trucking powerhouses as well. The trucking industry is on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase marked by confounding uncertainties and disruptions with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point.
The focus on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) technologies continues to be at the core of this transformation with OEMs continuing to integrate an array of sensors, equipment & technologies onboard trucks which is likely to lead to the evolution of a number of new business models & concepts. The battle for electric trucks is getting fierce with almost all leading industry OEMs joining the fray with plans to foray into the electric trucks segment as they face a significant challenge from start-ups and new industry entrants. These electric trucks are likely to be commercially produced & hit the market at the turn of the decade with the same likely to bring in tectonic shifts to the traditional trucking landscape & market dynamics forever.
The current phase of the trucking industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace. The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape
Section 1 - European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Segmentation
- Key Drivers
Section 2 - Competitive Landscape European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks Market Share for OEMs
Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs
Section 3 - Top 6 Industry OEMs Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- DAF N.V.
Section - 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 5 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF
- Analysis Coverage
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 - SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario, and Strategic Market Outlook through 2024
Section 7 - Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 - European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2024
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2024
