European Medium & Heavy Truck Market 2019-2024 - Top Companies are Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco, & DAF

The report analyzes as to how the industry OEMs are positioned and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving trucking landscape based on a comprehensive analysis of their strategies & plans.

The report analyzes the European (EU 30+EFTA) Medium & Heavy truck market in a unique, 3 tiered methodology with the initial sections focusing on market size & competitive landscape followed by the middle sections focused on in-depth analysis of the OEMs with strategy as the core pivot. The last section focuses on analyzing key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to the medium horizon.

The European medium & heavy truck market has been on a roll over the recent years with the EU economy revving up providing traction to freight movement & capacity utilization across operators while driving up service & maintenance activity & revenues for the European industry OEMs, some of whom are leading global trucking powerhouses as well. The trucking industry is on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase marked by confounding uncertainties and disruptions with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point.



The focus on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) technologies continues to be at the core of this transformation with OEMs continuing to integrate an array of sensors, equipment & technologies onboard trucks which is likely to lead to the evolution of a number of new business models & concepts. The battle for electric trucks is getting fierce with almost all leading industry OEMs joining the fray with plans to foray into the electric trucks segment as they face a significant challenge from start-ups and new industry entrants. These electric trucks are likely to be commercially produced & hit the market at the turn of the decade with the same likely to bring in tectonic shifts to the traditional trucking landscape & market dynamics forever.



The current phase of the trucking industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace. The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section 1 - European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

Section 2 - Competitive Landscape European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks Market Share for OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs



Section 3 - Top 6 Industry OEMs Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

DAF N.V.

Section - 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 5 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF

Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario, and Strategic Market Outlook through 2024



Section 7 - Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9 - European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2024

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2024

