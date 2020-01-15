European Mobile Threat Defense Market Study, 2019-2023 - Growth Opportunities in EDR, UEM & ESMM Integration; Expansion into Southern & Eastern Europe; and Deep Learning
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an overview of the Mobile Threat Defense market in Europe and forecasts its development until 2023. It highlights major market drivers and restraints that are likely to affect the demand for mobile security solutions.
In addition to identifying major industry trends that will have a lasting impact on MTD product development and marketing, the study discusses features that will be definitional for tomorrow's competitive mobile security solutions.
The report provides essential insights to cybersecurity vendors, chief information security officers (CISOs), as well as business executives interested in mobile security.
Research Highlights
- The European Mobile Threat Defense market is predicted to reach $759.8 million in revenue by 2023. The increasing media attention to mobile security issues, BYOD adoption along with the GDPR and PSD2 regulations are some of the key factors that will drive the demand for MTD solutions in the near future.
- The variation in the degree of security consciousness is positively correlated with the market demand for Mobile Threat Defense solutions. Businesses in Germany, France and the United Kingdom are adopting mobile security solutions at a rate higher than in the rest of Europe.
- While integration of Mobile Threat Defense solutions with UEM products is still gaining traction, partnerships with leading EMM and MDM providers have already become an industry standard.
- The research recognizes that integration of Mobile Threat Defense solutions with Endpoint Detection and Response systems is an emerging industry trend. Enterprises increasingly demonstrate the desire to use a single solution for a proactive defense of all their endpoints.
- In light of this, the combination of EDR and UEM capabilities into Endpoint Security Monitoring and Management (ESMM) systems is likely to become a megatrend that will have a lasting impact on mobile security products' development and marketing.
- While malware still appears to be a considerable threat for both Android and iOS platforms, mobile phishing has become of the major security challenges that users of Apple devices are facing today.
Key Issues Addressed
- What should CISOs and enterprise executives keep in mind when considering Mobile Threat Defense solutions?
- What are the regional differences in the European mobile security market?
- How is the market going to evolve in the near future?
- What are the key trends on the smartphone and tablet security market in Europe today?
- What are the drivers and restraints that the market is facing?
- What are the market shares of the leading mobile security vendors?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Distribution Channels
- Market Distribution Channels Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total MTD Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total MTD Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Demand Analysis
- Demand Analysis Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total MTD Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - EDR Integration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - UEM Integration
- Growth Opportunity 3 - ESMM Integration
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Expansion into Southern and Eastern Europe
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Deep Learning
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. DACH Region Analysis
- The DACH Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Demand Analysis
- Demand Analysis Discussion
8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Impact of Cybersecurity Industry Mega Trends on the MTD Market
- Mega Trend Impact on the MTD Market
- Mega Trends Explained
9. Insights for CISOs
- Insights for CISOs - Why is a Mobile Security Solution Necessary for Your Organization?
- Insights for CISOs - Mobile Endpoints Have a Different Threat Landscape
- Insights for CISOs - Solutions Architecture
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
11. Appendix
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Additional Sources of Information on Mobile Threat Defense
- Learn More - Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw4l2n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
