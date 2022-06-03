European Multinational Consumer Goods Company Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize its Corporate Validation Process

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management software, today announced that a European multinational consumer goods company had chosen ValGenesis Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) to manage its corporate validation lifecycle process. Operating in around 60 countries, the company produces health, hygiene, and nutrition products sold in nearly 200 countries across the globe.

ValGenesis proved its depth of features and usability after a rigorous, months-long evaluation and selection process. The company, which owns a high-profile portfolio of antiseptic, analgesic, baby food, and other popular household brands, applied comprehensive evaluation criteria for the vendor selection process. At the end of the evaluation process, ValGenesis VLMS was the clear winner.

This is the largest consumer goods company based in the U.K. to implement ValGenesis VLMS. The system will drive all the company's validation programs, including computer system validation (CSV) and equipment qualification. ValGenesis VLMS defines and sets global validation standards and best practices across the organization while streamlining validation processes to adhere to the most rigorous data integrity and regulatory requirements. The company's initial focus is for the sites based in India, U.K., and the U.S. then expand to other global sites to more than 7500 users when fully implemented.

ValGenesis is the first mover in paperless validation and the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire validation lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and compliance within validation lifecycle management processes.

"With hundreds of life sciences companies using ValGenesis VLMS as their system of record for validation programs, we are thrilled to onboard our first multinational consumer goods customer," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "Our SaaS-based platform easily enables data integrity governance to meet the most stringent regulatory standards while accelerating the development and manufacture of this client's well-known brands for global markets. We are excited to partner with them and help them achieve their digital validation goals," he stated.

