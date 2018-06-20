European Operator Strategies and Vertical Perspectives for 5G, 2018-2024 - Different Strategies Used for the Upgrade, Implementation, and Regulation of 5G Technology

Modern mobile networks need to be capable of supporting a wide range of bandwidth demanding services including multimedia, video conferencing, and online shopping. Operators often struggle to maintain constant connections for their subscribers, as evidenced by occasional connection losses in certain areas at peak times. Despite recent network upgrades to 4G technology, actual speeds attained by subscribers are still often much lower than maximum possible speeds; moreover, in the next decade, the number of mobile devices is set to increase exponentially.

Operators are now looking to upgrade their networks using 5G technology that is capable of supporting existing services as well as new services such as enhanced mobile broadband and IoT. 5G is viewed as the technology that will create a truly converged network as it incorporates a number of technological solutions and is interoperable with previous generation technologies. Many of these technological solutions are currently being used in 4G networks, such as MIMO, Beamforming, Small Cells, and Time Division Duplex. These solutions have been modified for use in 5G networks, resulting in reduced energy consumption, efficient use of bandwidth, reduced latency, and increased capacity.

3G and 4G services operate within the frequency spectrum range of 3KHz-5GHz, but one key component of future 5G services is that they will operate in the mmWave range of 24-100GHz. Using mmWaves will facilitate the support of a much larger number of connected devices and frequency spectrum can be allocated solely for critical services to ensure a constant connection. In Europe, the initial launch of 5G services will use bandwidth in the 3KHz-5GHz range. The EU member states formulated an agreement to this effect, ensuring that all bandwidth made available due to change of use is utilised prior to the use of mmWaves.

The implementation of 5G technology will facilitate the use of innovative solutions across a number of different verticals. These include driverless transportation in the automotive industry, smart processes within smart city infrastructure, and the remote control of industrial processes. European operators are in the process of undertaking a number of different trials and pilot projects involving the creation of smart cities, driverless cars, and the testing of maximum network speeds.

The scope of this research covers the advantages of 5G technology and detailed descriptions of the different technologies that are used for its implementation. Some uses cases are used to illustrate the use of 5G within three different verticals; and pilot schemes in France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the UK are also covered.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Introduction to 5G

Modern Mobile Network Requirements

5G-Meeting the Needs of the Modern World

3. Mobile Technology Evolution

2G and 3G-Precursors to Ubiquitous Mobile Broadband

4G-The Technology for Today's Mobile Broadband

5G and its Use in IoT and eMBB

Fixed Wireless Access and 5G

4. Why 5G?

Key Advantages

Key Mobile Broadband Standards Summarised

Carrier Aggregation and its Role in LTE-A Technology

Existing Networks and Growth in Mobile Devices

Importance of Reduced Latency

Environmental Impact of 5G

5G and IoT-Impact and Growth

5G and IoT-Advantages and Limitations

5. 5G Enabling and Facilitating Technologies

Availability and Location of mmWaves

mmWaves-Advantages and Limitations

Massive MIMO-Definitions and Trials

Massive MIMO-Advantages and Limitations

3D Beamforming-Definition

3D Beamforming-Advantages and Limitations

Small Cells-Definition and Classification

Small Cells-Advantages and Limitations

Time Division Duplex-Definition

Time Division Duplex-Advantages and Limitations

6. Business Case for 5G

Revenue Projection for 5G

Network Slicing and 5G Revenue Streams

Three Main Sources of 5G Revenue

Massive MTC and Key Vertical Markets

Critical MTC and Key Mission Critical Services

eMBB Benefits

Vertical Markets 1-Industry/Manufacturing (IIoT)

Vertical Markets 2-Street Lighting in Smart Cities

Vertical Markets 3-Public and Private Transportation

7. Recent 5G Projects

Vodafone Italy and UK

Vodafone UK and Ireland

Telefonica Germany and UK

Telefonica Espana

Deutsche Telecom

British Telecom (BT)

EverythingEverywhere (EE)

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)

Orange France and Romania

and Telenor Norway and Sweden

Elisa Finland

MTS Russia

8. 5G Regulatory Test Beds

European Commission and 5G Expansion

UK and its Plans for Selling Available Spectrum

UK Bidding Auction and Legal Delays

UK Spectrum Auctions Summarised

Italian Regulator and its Plans for a Tri-band Auction

Italian Spectrum Auctions Summarised

Spanish National 5G Plans

Spanish Spectrum Auctions Summarised

German Regulatory 5G Plans and Objections

German Spectrum Auctions Summarised

Timeline for 5G Implementation

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-5G Networks

Growth Opportunity 2-Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 3-Vertical-specific Solutions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word-Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

List of Acronyms

Companies Mentioned



British Telecom (BT)

Deutsche Telecom

Elisa Finland

EverythingEverywhere (EE)

MTS Russia

Orange

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)

Telefonica

Telenor

Vodafone



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ltn8wf/european_operator?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-operator-strategies-and-vertical-perspectives-for-5g-2018-2024---different-strategies-used-for-the-upgrade-implementation-and-regulation-of-5g-technology-300669291.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

