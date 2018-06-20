European Operator Strategies and Vertical Perspectives for 5G, 2018-2024 - Different Strategies Used for the Upgrade, Implementation, and Regulation of 5G Technology

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -
Modern mobile networks need to be capable of supporting a wide range of bandwidth demanding services including multimedia, video conferencing, and online shopping. Operators often struggle to maintain constant connections for their subscribers, as evidenced by occasional connection losses in certain areas at peak times. Despite recent network upgrades to 4G technology, actual speeds attained by subscribers are still often much lower than maximum possible speeds; moreover, in the next decade, the number of mobile devices is set to increase exponentially.
Operators are now looking to upgrade their networks using 5G technology that is capable of supporting existing services as well as new services such as enhanced mobile broadband and IoT. 5G is viewed as the technology that will create a truly converged network as it incorporates a number of technological solutions and is interoperable with previous generation technologies. Many of these technological solutions are currently being used in 4G networks, such as MIMO, Beamforming, Small Cells, and Time Division Duplex. These solutions have been modified for use in 5G networks, resulting in reduced energy consumption, efficient use of bandwidth, reduced latency, and increased capacity.
3G and 4G services operate within the frequency spectrum range of 3KHz-5GHz, but one key component of future 5G services is that they will operate in the mmWave range of 24-100GHz. Using mmWaves will facilitate the support of a much larger number of connected devices and frequency spectrum can be allocated solely for critical services to ensure a constant connection. In Europe, the initial launch of 5G services will use bandwidth in the 3KHz-5GHz range. The EU member states formulated an agreement to this effect, ensuring that all bandwidth made available due to change of use is utilised prior to the use of mmWaves.
The implementation of 5G technology will facilitate the use of innovative solutions across a number of different verticals. These include driverless transportation in the automotive industry, smart processes within smart city infrastructure, and the remote control of industrial processes. European operators are in the process of undertaking a number of different trials and pilot projects involving the creation of smart cities, driverless cars, and the testing of maximum network speeds.
The scope of this research covers the advantages of 5G technology and detailed descriptions of the different technologies that are used for its implementation. Some uses cases are used to illustrate the use of 5G within three different verticals; and pilot schemes in France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the UK are also covered.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Introduction to 5G
- Modern Mobile Network Requirements
- 5G-Meeting the Needs of the Modern World
3. Mobile Technology Evolution
- 2G and 3G-Precursors to Ubiquitous Mobile Broadband
- 4G-The Technology for Today's Mobile Broadband
- 5G and its Use in IoT and eMBB
- Fixed Wireless Access and 5G
4. Why 5G?
- Key Advantages
- Key Mobile Broadband Standards Summarised
- Carrier Aggregation and its Role in LTE-A Technology
- Existing Networks and Growth in Mobile Devices
- Importance of Reduced Latency
- Environmental Impact of 5G
- 5G and IoT-Impact and Growth
- 5G and IoT-Advantages and Limitations
5. 5G Enabling and Facilitating Technologies
- Availability and Location of mmWaves
- mmWaves-Advantages and Limitations
- Massive MIMO-Definitions and Trials
- Massive MIMO-Advantages and Limitations
- 3D Beamforming-Definition
- 3D Beamforming-Advantages and Limitations
- Small Cells-Definition and Classification
- Small Cells-Advantages and Limitations
- Time Division Duplex-Definition
- Time Division Duplex-Advantages and Limitations
6. Business Case for 5G
- Revenue Projection for 5G
- Network Slicing and 5G Revenue Streams
- Three Main Sources of 5G Revenue
- Massive MTC and Key Vertical Markets
- Critical MTC and Key Mission Critical Services
- eMBB Benefits
- Vertical Markets 1-Industry/Manufacturing (IIoT)
- Vertical Markets 2-Street Lighting in Smart Cities
- Vertical Markets 3-Public and Private Transportation
7. Recent 5G Projects
- Vodafone Italy and UK
- Vodafone UK and Ireland
- Telefonica Germany and UK
- Telefonica Espana
- Deutsche Telecom
- British Telecom (BT)
- EverythingEverywhere (EE)
- Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)
- Orange France and Romania
- Telenor Norway and Sweden
- Elisa Finland
- MTS Russia
8. 5G Regulatory Test Beds
- European Commission and 5G Expansion
- UK and its Plans for Selling Available Spectrum
- UK Bidding Auction and Legal Delays
- UK Spectrum Auctions Summarised
- Italian Regulator and its Plans for a Tri-band Auction
- Italian Spectrum Auctions Summarised
- Spanish National 5G Plans
- Spanish Spectrum Auctions Summarised
- German Regulatory 5G Plans and Objections
- German Spectrum Auctions Summarised
- Timeline for 5G Implementation
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-5G Networks
- Growth Opportunity 2-Emerging Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3-Vertical-specific Solutions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Takeaways
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- List of Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
- British Telecom (BT)
- Deutsche Telecom
- Elisa Finland
- EverythingEverywhere (EE)
- MTS Russia
- Orange
- Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)
- Telefonica
- Telenor
- Vodafone
