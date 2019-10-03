European Parcel Market Report 2019: Revenue and Volume by Years 2014-2017
Oct 03, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Parcels: Revenue and Volume by Carrier by Country 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is an Excel workbook which contains estimates for revenue and volume by carrier for Europe overall and for eight of the leading European Parcels markets.
The sheet gives revenue and volume by year for the years 2014-2017 inclusive for:
- Each of the leading markets plus Other and Total Europe
- Each of the top 6-8 carriers within each market
Data is presented in figures and in graphical form.
The figures are based on:
- Actual volume and revenue figures provided by carriers themselves
- Figures produced by government and regulatory bodies
- Insights from interviews the author has carried out in the sector
- Insights from press reports and other published sources
- The author's analysis of the above data sources
Covered in the excel:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Other Europe
- Total
